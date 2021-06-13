Duke lands Virginia defensive lineman

Duke football picked up its third commitment for the class of 2022 on Sunday, landing three-star Virginia native Wes Williams.

Williams, who is listed as a tight end by Rivals.com, was recruited to Duke as a defensive lineman. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound has profiled at either position, but the Blue Devils like his athleticism and versatility for the defensive side of the ball.

Williams announced his commitment via Twitter, saying, "Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Duke University!!"

In addition to Duke, Williams held offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Kent State, Liberty, Old Dominion and William & Mary.

He joins Eric Weatherly and Chandler Rivers on Duke's current list of commitments.