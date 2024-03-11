Duke lands two on All-ACC teams
Kyle Filipowski is first-team pick, Jeremy Roach on third-team in league awards
Duke sophomore center Kyle Filipowski was named to the All-ACC first-team, with teammate Jeremy Roach landing on the third-team and Jared McCain earning honorable mention.
The league announced the teams and individual awards on Monday afternoon.
Filipowski was the league’s rookie of the year last season and was a second-team selection. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He’s the seventh Blue Devil in the last 50 years to score more than 1,000 points in his first two seasons.
Roach is third in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.51) and is scoring 14.3 points per game. He’s shooting 48.4% from the field, 44.2% on 3-pointers, and 85.7% on free throws.
McCain averaged 7.6 points in Duke’s first eight games, during which the Blue Devils were 5-3. Since then, he’s scoring 15.7 points per game, the second-best on the team.
McCain finished runner-up to Notre Dame’s Markus Burton for ACC rookie of the year, garnering 20 of 75 votes (Burton had 46 votes). Rounding up McCain’s honors, he was on the All-Rookie team.
Filipowski was also runner-up in a category, player of the year — though, he had three votes and North Carolina’s RJ Davis won it with 68 votes.
Duke’s Caleb Foster also got one vote for ACC rookie of the year, and three votes for ACC sixth man of the year (won by Ishmael Leggett of Pittsburgh).
Jon Scheyer received two votes for ACC coach of the year.
Here is a full breakdown of the votes:
2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373
PJ Hall, Clemson, 363
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280
SECOND TEAM
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219
Norchad Omier, Miami, 172
Quinten Post, Boston College, 135
THIRD TEAM
DJ Horne, NC State, 109
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62
HONORABLE MENTION
Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47
Jared McCain, Duke, 29
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
Player of the Year
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3
PJ Hall, Clemson, 2
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1
Quinten Post, Boston College, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1
Jack Clark, Clemson, 1
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1
Rookie of the Year
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 20
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2
Caleb Foster, Duke, 1
Kyshawn George, Miami, 1
Most Improved Player
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18
Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3
Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1
Sixth Man Of the Year
Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20
Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6
Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5
Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4
Primo Spears, Florida State, 4
Caleb Foster, Duke, 3
Coach of the Year
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes
Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12
Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6
Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1
Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26
Quinten Post, Boston College, 21
All-Rookie Team
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 73
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60
Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39