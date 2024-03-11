Duke sophomore center Kyle Filipowski was named to the All-ACC first-team, with teammate Jeremy Roach landing on the third-team and Jared McCain earning honorable mention.

The league announced the teams and individual awards on Monday afternoon.

Filipowski was the league’s rookie of the year last season and was a second-team selection. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He’s the seventh Blue Devil in the last 50 years to score more than 1,000 points in his first two seasons.

Roach is third in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.51) and is scoring 14.3 points per game. He’s shooting 48.4% from the field, 44.2% on 3-pointers, and 85.7% on free throws.

McCain averaged 7.6 points in Duke’s first eight games, during which the Blue Devils were 5-3. Since then, he’s scoring 15.7 points per game, the second-best on the team.

McCain finished runner-up to Notre Dame’s Markus Burton for ACC rookie of the year, garnering 20 of 75 votes (Burton had 46 votes). Rounding up McCain’s honors, he was on the All-Rookie team.

Filipowski was also runner-up in a category, player of the year — though, he had three votes and North Carolina’s RJ Davis won it with 68 votes.

Duke’s Caleb Foster also got one vote for ACC rookie of the year, and three votes for ACC sixth man of the year (won by Ishmael Leggett of Pittsburgh).

Jon Scheyer received two votes for ACC coach of the year.

**********

Here is a full breakdown of the votes:

2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373

PJ Hall, Clemson, 363

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280

SECOND TEAM

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219

Norchad Omier, Miami, 172

Quinten Post, Boston College, 135

THIRD TEAM

DJ Horne, NC State, 109

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62

HONORABLE MENTION

Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47

Jared McCain, Duke, 29

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24

Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1

Quinten Post, Boston College, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1

Jack Clark, Clemson, 1

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1

Rookie of the Year

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 20

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2

Caleb Foster, Duke, 1

Kyshawn George, Miami, 1

Most Improved Player

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18

Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3

Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6

Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5

Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4

Primo Spears, Florida State, 4

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Coach of the Year

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12

Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6

Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1

Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26

Quinten Post, Boston College, 21

All-Rookie Team

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 73

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39