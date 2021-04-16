DevilsIllustrated - Duke lands Marquette transfer Theo John

Duke has tapped into the transfer portal for the second time this week with a commitment from Marquette senior center Theo John.

John, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound post player started in 86 games during his career at Marquette, and provides much needed depth in the Blue Devils frontcourt after losing Matthew Hurt to the NBA Draft, Patrick Tapé and Jaemyn Brakefield to the transfer portal.

The newest member of the Blue Devils finished last season as the leading shot blocker in the Big East with 1.4 per game. He had his best season in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

John was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class, and originally chose Marquette over offers from Cal, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Purdue, Oklahoma and a host of others.

Devils Illustrated’s Clint Jackson has scouted John over the years and has this to say.

“Theo is a guy who will be in the rotation right away. He’s physical — very strong — 6-foot-9 and 255-pounds,” he said. “He embraces rebounding and interior combat. He also runs well and springs off the floor for rim protection and challenging slashers to the basket. Definitely gives Duke a physical presence inside.”

John has played against two ACC schools in his career: Louisville in 2018, when he scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked two shots and tallied two steals; and most recently, North Carolina in February when scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and pulled down five boards.