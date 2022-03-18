Duke lands Jared McCain

Jared McCain announced his commitment to Duke on Friday night, giving the Blue Devils their third member of the 2023 recruiting class.

McCain becomes the third member of Duke’s 2023 class, joining 5-star guard Caleb Foster and 4-star forward Sean Stewart. Of course, there’s still some uncertainty as to whether Foster will remain a member of that class or if he’ll reclassify to head to Duke a year early.

Duke's class is hardly finished with McCain's commitment; the Blue Devils remain involved with several players in Rivals' top 10, including top two G.G. Jackson and Mackenzie Mgbako.