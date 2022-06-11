Duke lands Jacob Grandison

The 6-6, 210-pound Grandison shot 41% on 3s (55 of 134) last season, averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils picked up a commitment from grad transfer Jacob Grandison , who played the last two seasons at Illinois. Grandison has one season of eligibility remaining.

Duke's backcourt became older and got an established outside shooter on Saturday evening.

Grandison visited Duke earlier this week and was a priority target for the staff after Trevor Keels elected to remain in the NBA draft.

Grandison, who turned 24 in April, averaged 11.5 points per game in two seasons at Holy Cross (64 games). He sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring to Illinois, and went from scoring 4.6 points a game in his first season on the court for the Illini to 9.6 last season.

He played one of his best games at the end of Illinois' season against a team that Duke wound up playing about a month later: Grandison had 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting (6 of 10 on 3s) against Michigan State on Feb. 19. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

This is the third transfer addition for coach Jon Scheyer, joining Kale Catchings (Harvard) and Ryan Young (Northwestern). They join a seven-player freshman class that's the top-ranked class in the country (and that was before last week's addition of Tyrese Proctor, who reclassified).

Duke's backcourt now features junior Jeremy Roach, sophomore Jaylen Blakes, Catchings, Proctor and freshmen Jaden Schutt and Dariq Whitehead, though Whitehead is more of a wing than guard.