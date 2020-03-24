Duke has picked up a commitment from Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tapé, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward from Charlotte, N.C.

Tapé chose Duke over Syracuse, USC and Ohio State. He will be eligible immediately upon arrival in Durham. The former Columbia Lion sat out the 2019-20 season after tearing a ligament in his toe over the summer.

He decided to sit out after re-aggravating the injury rather than losing most of his final year of eligibility. Tapé finished his remaining coursework, allowing him to leave as a graduate transfer.

In 2018-19, he was named All-Ivy League Honorable Mention after averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He also posted 1.3 blocks and one steal per game.

Tapé joins an incoming class that features center Mark Williams, forwards Henry Coleman, Jalen Johnson, Jaemyn Brakefield and guards D.J. Steward and Jeremy Roach.