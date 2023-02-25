DURHAM – If you’re looking for evidence of how much this Duke team has grown and matured over the past month, Saturday night’s 81-65 win over Virginia Tech serves as a prime example.

“We’ve been on a bit of a redemption tour as a team, getting back those losses we’ve had,” freshman Kyle Filipowski said. “I know I had a chip on my shoulder going into this game and a bunch of the other guys did, too.”

Duke’s redemption came in a 16-point win that didn’t even feel that close, as the Blue Devils (21-8, 12-6 ACC) won their fourth straight game and remained unbeaten at Cameron Indoor Stadium (16-0, one game left).

Duke’s lead was 11 at halftime and a 16-0 run early in the second half — during which Filipowski took another shot the face that resulted in a strange call — put this rematch away without much drama, as the Blue Devils made amends from a 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23.

Junior captain Jeremy Roach led Duke with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists, pacing the way for a balanced offensive attack that saw all five starters score in double figures.

Duke was reliant on Filipowski for offense back when it lost in Blacksburg, Va., when the freshman had 29 points. The Blue Devils didn’t need him to have the same type of explosion because of the balance they had offensively, and yet he still had to sacrifice his body.

Instead of Filipowski being the victim of a controversial no-call, he was the victim of a controversial reversal.

The 7-footer took a shot to the face from VT’s Grant Basile on the perimeter and went down holding his nose, with a foul called on Basile with 16:20 left. The officials went to the monitor and during the media timeout, reversed the call to be against Filipowski — evoking some memory of the freshman getting hit in the throat by a celebrating MJ Collins in the final minute of the first meeting between these teams.

“The way things have been going against me, I shouldn’t have been surprised,” Filipowski said. “I saw a sign in the crowd that said, ‘JUSTICE FOR KYLE,’ I was about to go get that sign and show it to everyone.”