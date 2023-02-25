Duke keeps rolling with revenge win
Blue Devils beat Virginia Tech in performance that highlights growth over the past month
DURHAM – If you’re looking for evidence of how much this Duke team has grown and matured over the past month, Saturday night’s 81-65 win over Virginia Tech serves as a prime example.
“We’ve been on a bit of a redemption tour as a team, getting back those losses we’ve had,” freshman Kyle Filipowski said. “I know I had a chip on my shoulder going into this game and a bunch of the other guys did, too.”
Duke’s redemption came in a 16-point win that didn’t even feel that close, as the Blue Devils (21-8, 12-6 ACC) won their fourth straight game and remained unbeaten at Cameron Indoor Stadium (16-0, one game left).
Duke’s lead was 11 at halftime and a 16-0 run early in the second half — during which Filipowski took another shot the face that resulted in a strange call — put this rematch away without much drama, as the Blue Devils made amends from a 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23.
Junior captain Jeremy Roach led Duke with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists, pacing the way for a balanced offensive attack that saw all five starters score in double figures.
Duke was reliant on Filipowski for offense back when it lost in Blacksburg, Va., when the freshman had 29 points. The Blue Devils didn’t need him to have the same type of explosion because of the balance they had offensively, and yet he still had to sacrifice his body.
Instead of Filipowski being the victim of a controversial no-call, he was the victim of a controversial reversal.
The 7-footer took a shot to the face from VT’s Grant Basile on the perimeter and went down holding his nose, with a foul called on Basile with 16:20 left. The officials went to the monitor and during the media timeout, reversed the call to be against Filipowski — evoking some memory of the freshman getting hit in the throat by a celebrating MJ Collins in the final minute of the first meeting between these teams.
“The way things have been going against me, I shouldn’t have been surprised,” Filipowski said. “I saw a sign in the crowd that said, ‘JUSTICE FOR KYLE,’ I was about to go get that sign and show it to everyone.”
Duke had scored six straight points before that and scored the next 10, getting 3s on its next two possessions by Roach and Tyrese Proctor. That opened up a 24-point lead and the closest Virginia Tech (16-13, 6-12) came to the lead was 16.
Mark Mitchell matched a season-high with 17 points, 11 of them coming in the first half. Dereck Lively II set a season-high with 13 points, flushing several lobs from Roach and finishing one impressive move with a reverse dunk. Proctor scored 10 and had a bigger impact on the other end; but we'll get to that later.
“That was maybe Mark Mitchell’s best game,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “I thought Mark gave us a huge boost, and we were able to avoid some foul trouble with Dereck and Flip in that first half.”
Duke has won seven of nine games since losing at Virginia Tech, and one of those two losses was the controversial finish at Virginia.
“We were really just locked in on the personnel, locked in on the scout,” Roach said. “The first time in Blacksburg, we kind of got caught up in not talking, stuff like that, gave up wide-open 3s. We wanted to take away their confidence early.”
This Duke team that wasn’t a jump-shooting team has, over the last month, become — maybe still not a jump-shooting team, but one that can find open shots with enough ball movement.
“We’re a very paint-oriented team, especially when you start a lineup that’s as big as ours,” Mitchell said. “I think we can shoot the ball. Obviously we have big advantages inside, but we have games like this where we hit a bunch of 3s, shoot well from the field.”
And then there’s perhaps Duke’s most-consistent attribute this season, which abandoned it in the first half of the loss in Blacksburg on that Monday night (which came two days after Duke beat Pittsburgh).
If you were worried about Duke being torn apart by Hunter Cattoor again — he made seven 3s in last year’s ACC tournament championship and five in the first meeting — you probably got to halftime wondering if he’d played.
Proctor stuck to Cattoor like a glove, to the point that Cattoor didn’t even have a 3-point attempt in the first half. He finished with six points, two of which came on free throws after a flagrant-1 call against Jacob Grandison.
Cattoor missed two 3s in the second half; that’s a season-low in attempts for him.
“Tyrese has been doing a hell of a job on all the top players,” Roach said. “So give credit to him, he was working his tail off, knowing the scout, knowing the personnel and knowing what plays were coming.”
Basile led VT with 15 points and Sean Pedulla scored 12, though he was 5-for-14 from the field. The Hokies made 8 of 19 3-pointers, though four of those came in the last four minutes after Duke’s lead reached 75-50.
TIP-INS: Signee Sean Stewart was in attendance, seated behind Duke’s bench alongside general manager Rachel Baker, with Grant Hill — a mentor of Stewart — in the row behind them. … Duke shot a season-high 56.6%, making 30 of 53 shots. It’s the ninth time Duke has shot at least 50%, seven of those games coming against power conference opponents. … Lively was 6-for-6 from the field. On the final play that he and Roach were in the game, Roach dished to him for a dunk — giving Roach the assist he needed for his career-high, and Lively the points he needed for his career-high.