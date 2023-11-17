DURHAM – The range of emotions for Jon Scheyer on Friday night covered him being angry enough to get the first technical of his career — as a head coach, at least — and his heart dropping when his All-American collapsed with a twisted ankle, pounding the floor as he covered his eyes.

And that was just in the first half of a 90-60 win over Bucknell at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

To get to the most-important part: Kyle Filipowski returned to the game in the second half after he needed assistance in leaving the court with 4:04 left in the first half.

“I mean, look, he’s not a guy that usually stays down,” Scheyer said. “When that happens, you’re thinking for the game, of course. But you don’t know if it’s long-term or whatever it is. I’m just thankful he’s OK.”

Though there was nervous energy in the home crowd, his teammates knew better.

“My heart dropped,” freshman Caleb Foster said. “But Flip is a soldier, so I knew he’d be all right.”

Filipowski made a move to post up and his right ankle buckled, sending the 7-footer to the ground grabbing at his foot. Men’s basketball trainer Jose Fonseca was the first to Filipowski, followed quickly by Scheyer, who motioned for help from the bench.

Stanley Borden and Neal Begovich helped Filipowski off the court and back to Duke’s locker room. Filipowski was unavailable for interviews after the game.

Filipowski didn’t come out for halftime warmups with the rest of the Blue Devils but followed shortly after. He jogged back onto the court and appeared to wince, but progressed from taking set shots in the paint to 3s while jumping.

He started the second half on the court and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.