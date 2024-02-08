Blue Devils struggle offensively against Notre Dame, but make up for it with hustle plays that were lacking in loss to UNC

Duke's Kyle Filipowski, middle, talks to Jared McCain during Wednesday night's win over Notre Dame. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

DURHAM – No, this wasn’t the fire-breathing performance from Duke you might have been expecting. But looking for Duke to fire on every cylinder and win by 40 was perhaps a bridge too far against a Notre Dame team keen on muddying things up. So, the Blue Devils will take the improved effort and the 71-53 win over the visiting Irish on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “Just coming out with more energy, more effort, it’s all we needed,” freshman Jared McCain said. “We’re talented enough, we have enough shot-making, creating. It’s just playing hard. It’s simple but sometimes people don’t do it.” Duke (17-5, 8-3 ACC) didn’t do it on Saturday night in a loss at UNC. Coach Jon Scheyer didn’t mince words after that one, lamenting his team’s effort and hustle leading to 15-20 points for the Tar Heels in a game decided by nine. Those hustle and extra-effort plays were sprinkled in against Notre Dame (7-16, 2-10). They’re evident in the 15 turnovers by the Irish, at least eight of which were live-ball turnovers, and in the rebounding department, where Duke held a 43-35 edge and had a season-high 16 offensive rebounds. “I just thought it was a great team effort, really good response,” Scheyer said.

Duke's Caleb Foster scored 13 points off the bench on Wednesday night. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

The most evident part of Scheyer searching for more effort could be seen in the first 7½ minutes, during which Scheyer subbed in four players — guards Caleb Foster and Jaylen Blakes and forwards Ryan Young and Sean Stewart. TJ Power entered a few minutes later as the fifth sub, rounding out Duke’s available scholarship players. Foster scored 13 points, matching Mark Mitchell for the team high. Young had six points and five rebounds, playing 16 minutes in part because of Kyle Filipowski’s foul-limited minutes. Stewart might have supplied the most energy off the bench, though. The bouncy freshman had four points, five rebounds and three steals, and it was his sequence in the first half of a block at the rim and alley-oop on the other end that elicited a frenzied reaction from the home crowd. The lob came from Foster, who saw Stewart running to the rim with 5-11 guard Markus Burton as the only defender in the lane. “That’s that chemistry we’ve been creating,” Foster said. “We’ve been together too long. I knew he was going to get it, I (saw) Burton down there and I knew Burton couldn’t jump up there with Sean.” For Scheyer, it wasn’t just that sequence that made the play impressive, but it was that Stewart did so after missing a couple of free throws on Duke’s previous possession. “He’s mad at himself, he misses the two free throws,” Scheyer said. “It was next-play mentality. … He gets the block and the dunk, we don’t have anybody that can do that.”

