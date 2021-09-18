Duke holds on to beat Northwestern
Whatever could go Duke’s way in the first half, seemingly did. Then the opposite happened in the second half. Duke held on for a 30-23 victory over visiting Northwestern on Saturday at Wallace Wade...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news