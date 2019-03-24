COLUMBIA, S.C. — Time stood still for a brief moment. The ball sat on the rim for what Duke players described as forever. And then in a flash, it rolled off and into the hands of Duke’s RJ Barrett. Then, mayhem. The Blue Devils rushed the court, swallowing up Barrett as he threw the ball into the air in celebration. Duke had escaped Johnny Dawkins’ Central Florida squad 77-76 in the second round and etched its name into the Sweet 16 brackets. “I was really like, ‘Sheesh.’ It was close,” Cam Reddish said while shaking his head. “I felt like the ball was on the rim forever, really. It finally came off and we won.” Prior to UCF’s final possession, Duke found itself trailing by just one point, 74-73, with 1:43 remaining. Just moments before, the Blue Devils were down four and seemingly looking for a miracle. Tre Jones, who UCF was daring to shoot the ball all second long, had an opportunity to cut into the lead with just over minutes to go. He missed it. UCF’s Dayon Griffin pulled down the rebound and subsequently turned it over on the other end of the floor. Javin DeLaurier picked off the pass and moved the ball down floor. He found Reddish, who hit one of the biggest shots of the day - the 3-pointer that pulled Duke to the 74-73 mark. Reddish had injected new life back into Duke. On the next UCF possession, Aubrey Dawkins, who had been nearly automatic for most of the game, missed a big shot from just outside the paint. DeLaurier corralled the rebound and Duke was off and running again. Barrett would go on to miss a layup attempt but DeLaurier came up big again, pulling down the offensive rebound and ultimately drew a foul. But, the junior stepped to the line and clanged both attempts off the rim. In that moment, the general feeling in the building was that Duke could easily suffer a surprising early exit in the tournament. UCF had long been in the bonus. Any foul, no matter where on the court, would result in free throws for the Knights. And based on the sporadic, and somewhat erratic, whistle there was no guaranteeing UCF would not get an opportunity for some freebies to increase its lead and continue swiping the energy in Colonial Life Arena in its direction. Unfortunately for Duke, UCF’s BJ Taylor got exactly what Duke had hoped he wouldn’t - an opportunity from the line. He made both, making him 9-of-10 from the free throw line. In the process, UCF gained a 3-point advantage on a team that has been notorious for its perimeter shooting struggles.

RJ Barrett scored Duke's final points, lifting the Blue Devils past UCF. USA TODAY Sports

The Knights had been trying to force Duke into shooting threes all game long, and it had worked. With 45 seconds remaining, they had no plans of deviating from that approach. Duke initially fell right into the trap. Zion Williamson pulled the trigger for the seventh time from the perimeter with 30 seconds to go. It missed, but DeLaurier was there for his third rebound in the last 45 seconds. He found Williamson and this time the Duke freshman star didn’t miss. He attacked UCF’s 7-foot-6 mountain, Tacko Fall, and finished at the rim, drawing the big man’s fifth foul in the process. The bucket put Duke to within one point, 76-75. But the Blue Devils’ struggles from the free throw line have been well documented. Everyone watching, even his teammates, knew he could miss. He did, and it was perhaps the best miss of his young career, as Barrett crashed the boards and was able to get the stick back. Just like that, Duke had the lead. “I knew it was a possibility that he could miss, so I just said, ‘yeah, I’ve got to go get this rebound.’ Javin helped me out,” Barrett said. “He kind of blocked my man and I was able to get it. I saw the ball come right to me. I grabbed it and put it in.” Eight seconds still remained, though, after UCF inbounded the ball and called a timeout at halfcout. The play went through Taylor, and the UCF guard had a great look at the basket. The shot rimmed out, and Dawkins, who had scored 32 points, missed only his sixth shot of the game when the ball fell off the rim. Duke had survived. Somehow, some way. The Blue Devils were moving on. “They played a great game and that was a very tough team to beat,” Barrett said. “Somehow we’re not done yet.” “The ball was sitting there on the rim. In my head I’m saying, ‘Please not like this.’ It would have been the most painful way for the season to end with this team. A buzzer beater off a tip,” DeLaurier said. “Thankfully it didn’t.” While the final two minutes of the game took the spotlight, the entire game was fought tooth and nail - at least most of it. Duke did lead by eight points at halftime. And though UCF certainly showed no signs of going away, there was a sense that Duke just might be on the verge of pulling away. But the Knights had other plans and made the second half very interesting right from the opening whistle. UCF had used Tacko Fall’s presence masterfully, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Duke’s strength is attacking the basket. And with Fall clogging the paint, Duke was faced with an obstacle it had not yet been faced with all season.

RJ Barrett secured the rebound at the end of the game. USA TODAY Sports