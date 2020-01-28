DURHAM, N.C. — The belief around the college basketball world is that the Atlantic Coast Conference is having a down year. And while there’s undoubtedly some truth to the notion, Tuesday’s battle between Duke and Pitt showed that league games can still be a dogfight. Duke won this one, 79-67.

The contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium ended up being another hard fought ACC game in which either team could leave with the win. That statement would have seemed a bit absurd at the 13:43 mark of the second half when the Blue Devils pushed their lead to 18 points.

The game appeared to be developing into a blowout victory for Duke. Jeff Capel and his team had other plans.

And Coach K warned his team that Pitt wouldn't simply lie down and let the Blue Devils walk away with the victory.

“He told us in the first half this was going to be a great game - it’s going to be a fight,” Cassius Stanley said of Mike Krzyzewski’s message to the team. “We didn’t expect it to be a 20 point game. We didn’t expect it to be a blowout. We knew this team was good. They were playing well and hitting all the shots they needed to hit, so we knew the game was not over.

“We were up 18 with a lot of time. And we knew they could make that up, and they did.”

The teams fought closely for much of the first half until Duke began stretching out a lead with just over six minutes to go. By the end of the half, the Blue Devils had seemingly taken control, heading into the locker room with an 11 point advantage.

Then came the 18 point advantage in the second half and most in attendance felt Duke was on the verge of blowing the game open even further.

But, Capel found a hole in Duke’s defense and began taking it to his former school. With just over 10 minutes to go in the game, Pitt began a 13-2 run over the next 5:32 to cut Duke’s lead to just three points, 68-65.

The momentum was completely on Pitt’s side and Duke seemed to have no answer. This was particularly true in the paint area, where the Panthers scored 22 points in the second half.