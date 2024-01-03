Duke’s new football staff is shaping up with the hires of a couple of coaches who are coming from Penn State.

Rick Lyster has been hired as Duke’s safeties coach, announced on Tuesday night. Gabe Infante has a few titles; he’ll be Duke’s assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive tackles coach.

Both coaches spent the last two seasons at Penn State, where Manny Diaz was the defensive coordinator.

Lyster has ties with Diaz at both Penn State and Miami. He was a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator at Penn State, and was a senior defensive quality control analyst at Miami in 2021, Diaz’s last season with the Hurricanes.

Lyster, 33, is the youngest of Duke’s on-field coaching staff. He spent one season at Fordham (2020) as recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach; otherwise he was a graduate assistant and quality control coach at Army, Georgia Tech and Monmouth.

Infante was also a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator at Penn State. The 50-year-old has spent most of his coaching career in the high school ranks in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including 11 years as a head coach in which his teams at Paramus Catholic (N.J.) and St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.) were a combined 104-31, with four state championships in Pennsylvania.

Infante moved into the college ranks with three seasons at Temple (2019-21) as the Owls’ recruiting coordinator and running backs coach before spending the last two years at Penn State.

This marks nine of 10 on-field coaching positions filled, with the Blue Devils only needing to address cornerbacks as a position.