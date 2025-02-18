Duke heats up in late innings, beats UNCW

Duke’s bats got some pop at the right time and the Blue Devils have a mid-week win to show for it.

The Blue Devils beat visiting UNC Wilmington 8-4 on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field, scoring a bounce-back win after dropping two of three games to Cincinnati over the weekend.

It was coach Chris Pollard’s 381st win as Duke’s coach, tying him with the home ballpark’s namesake — Jack Coombs — atop Duke’s all-time wins list. His first chance to

Duke (2-2) trailed 2-0 going to the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday. Jake Berger had an RBI double in that inning, though Macon Winslow was thrown out at home to end that inning and preserve UNCW’s lead.

That margin only lasted until the next inning, when the Blue Devils put up four runs. Those came on two-run home runs by Kyle Johnson and Ben Miller; that was Johnson’s only hit of the game, while Miller was 2-for-5.

Duke added a run in the seventh with some aggressive baserunning and with the aid of an error. UNCW scored twice in the top of the eighth to cut its deficit to 6-4; Duke pushed the lead back to four with bases-loaded walks in the eighth by Winslow and Berger.

Andrew Healy started on the mound for Duke. He pitched two innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks. Gabriel Nard gave up an unearned run in his 1 1/3, and then Edward Hart got two outs by facing one batter (there was a caught-stealing runner on his watch).

Ryan Calvert (1-0) earned the decision by pitching two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Aidan Weaver pitched a scoreless seventh and walked the leadoff batter of the eighth, who later scored. Reid Easterly, a transfer from Yale, recorded the last six outs; the run charged to him in the eight was unearned.

UNCW was 40-21 last season and reached the NCAA tournament, winning its first game against Georgia Tech before dropping two in the Athens Regional. The Seahawks are the preseason favorite to win the Coastal Athletic Association; they’ve won it each of the last two seasons.