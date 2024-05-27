The confluence of emotions for Duke’s baseball team ranged from winning the ACC tournament championship on Sunday afternoon to learning it wouldn’t be hosting an NCAA tournament regional later that night.

By the time the NCAA tournament field was announced Monday, the Blue Devils were more aligned with the former emotion than the latter.

Duke is headed to Oklahoma’s regional as the 2-seed. The Blue Devils open the NCAA tournament with a Friday game against No. 3 Connecticut; the other teams there are Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Oral Roberts.

The Blue Devils are 39-18 this season and the ACC tournament title is the program’s second in the last four years, both of which came in Charlotte.

This is Duke’s second straight NCAA tournament berth and fifth in the last six seasons that there’s been an NCAA tournament. It’s the sixth time going to the NCAA tournament in coach Chris Pollard’s 11 full seasons at the helm (doesn’t count COVID-shortened season in 2020).

NCAA regionals are double-elimination format.

Duke thought it was in position to host a regional for the first time. Here was Pollard's pitch following Sunday’s win over Florida State (and before host sites were announced):