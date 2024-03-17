Duke is a 4-seed in the NCAA tournament and headed to Brooklyn.

The Blue Devils will play 13th-seeded Vermont on Friday. A win would mean Duke faces the winner of a matchup between Wisconsin and James Madison.



Duke is 24-8 and coming off losses in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The Blue Devils lost the regular-season finale at home against North Carolina, and lost in the ACC tournament quarterfinal round to eventual champion N.C. State.

Since 1985 when the NCAA tournament expanded, no team has ever won a national championship without advancing to at least the semifinal of its conference tournament.

It’s the second straight NCAA tournament berth in as many seasons under coach Jon Scheyer, and is a better seed than last year. Duke was a 5-seed a year ago after winning the ACC tournament, and the Blue Devils lost to 4-seed Tennessee in the second round.

The hope is that an ACC tournament loss serves as a reset button of sorts.

“It’s kind of like the same feeling we had my sophomore year,” senior guard Jeremy Roach said. “We lost in the (ACC tournament) championship and we lost to Carolina at the end of the season.

“So, just gotta get back to work. I feel like we’re in the same position, for real.”

This is the 46th NCAA tournament berth in Duke history. The Blue Devils’ overall record is 119-40, with five national championships, 17 Final Four berths and 28 Sweet 16s.