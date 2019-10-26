DURHAM, N.C. — Duke opened exhibition play Saturday against 2019 Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State. And as expected, the Blue Devils’ first chance to measure themselves against another squad proved be a true learning experience.

The Blue Devils held off a late rally and a barrage of 3-pointers from NWMS to walk off the floor with a 69-63 win. The victory, however, certainly didn’t leave those in attendance with a warm, fuzzy feeling in their hearts.

But the single-digit victory came with plenty of challenges. As one might expect with a new crop of freshmen in their first exhibition contest, there was quite the learning curve.

“That was really a good game for us. We knew coming in how good they have been, are and will be,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “I think defensive we did a really good job. Holding them to the 60s. Defensively we were really good. Offensively we are not aa good shooting team - we are a very average shooting team. But we should be a good finishing team. Around the basket, we left a lot of points off the board.”

The deer in headlights notion was extremely present, particularly early for much of Duke’s newcomers. The young Blue Devils stumbled out of the gates, taking almost a full two minutes of action before finding their way onto the scoreboard. To say the Duke offense looked lost would be an understatement.

Spacing was suspect. The rookies were out of place. And what has been a trend throughout his career, guys couldn’t hang onto the basketball.

It was, for lack of a better term, ugly at times.

That said, before any panic sets in, this was the first exhibition game of the preseason, and the first time four of Duke’s key components stepped onto a collegiate floor.

“It was a learning experience for all of us, especially the freshmen,” Jones said. “It was their first real game being out there tonight, and they got to see what it was a like.

“Offensively, I think just finding rhythm (was the biggest challenge). We had a lot of shots that we passed up on or were hesitant to shoot right away, but we were able to find some things. Matt Hurt had that stretch where he was unstoppable. We were able to find that if we go to him, he was just making plays for us.”

Krzyzewski will undoubtedly build on the positives and use the stumbling blocks as a chance to teach and get his team better.

The squad that sophomore point guard Tre Jones is leading onto the hardwood this year is very different from the one that graced Coach K Court during the 2018-19 season. That’s stating the obvious. But what seemed to be very clear from the get-go is that Jones will need to be one of Duke’s primary scorers - a role very different from anything experienced last season.

It will be a learning process for him as well. For this Duke team to be good, particularly early in the season, Jones will have to embrace this role quickly.

He led Duke with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Offensively, outside of Jones, the Blue Devils struggled mightily. Vernon Carey looked lost. In fact, Tre Jones and Wendell Moore had to direct him to his spot on multiple occasions during his first five minutes of action. He simply had no idea where he was supposed to be. He played just five minutes in the first half, and didn’t see the floor again until the 8:19 mark of the second half.

Fourteen seconds later, he turned the ball over. His final stat line saw him play nine minutes, score just four points, grab three rebounds and turn the ball over four times while picking up three fouls.

Hurt was passive and virtually ineffective in the early stages of the game, and for much of the first half, but he did seem to find himself in the second half and ultimately finished the game with 17 points, good for second on the team.

Moore was aggressive and confident, but his shots just weren’t falling, as he connected on just 2-of-11 in the game. The same can be said for Cassius Stanley, who looked much more confident and comfortable than Hurt and Carey. Jack White and Alex O’Connell were aggressive early, but had limited opportunities offensively.

While the offense struggled to find a rhythm, the defense was living up to expectations. Duke’s ability to pressure the ball was evident with Jones, Moore and Jordan Goldwire.

The three harassed NWMS ball handlers all night long, notching a combined nine steals - making up all but two of Duke’s total steals for the game. Overall, the Blue Devils forced 21 turnovers and converted them to 20 points.

If Saturday is to serve as any indicator for what’s to come in the early part of the season, Duke’s defense will be crucial to its success.

“We were able to force them into 21 turnovers,” Jones added. “There was still a lot of good things that we took from the game, but a lot of things we can approve on as well.

“Our defense was pretty good tonight, other than them shooting the three very well tonight. Defense was good and if we can keep improving that’s what’s going to win us games at the end of the year.”