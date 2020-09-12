DevilsIllustrated - Duke hangs close with Notre Dame, comes up short

Nothing was normal about the season opener between Duke and Notre Dame, and COVID-19 certainly left its mark on how and when these teams began preparations for this day.

The loss of time in building the groundwork took its toll. So with that, Duke should be proud of the effort it put forth on Saturday against the nationally ranked Fighting Irish.

“I’m really proud of my team’s effort,” head coach David Cutcliffe said. “I thought we started really well on defense. That’s pretty obvious. A little slower on offense. But the story of the day is they made more plays than we did.

“I think we’ve got a really good football team.”

The Blue Devils absolutely showed the ability to be a really good football team, but consistency lacked at times. Much of that can be chalked up to the lack of preparation time. Some of it can be linked to Notre Dame’s efforts. And some of it can undoubtedly be attributed to just a lack of execution.

So, there are quite a bit of positives to take from Saturday.

But, there are no moral victories in sports - at least that’s the way it should be. And as Duke Football leaves Notre Dame after a 27-13 loss it should be proud of how it showed up, but it should also be taking a little bit of anger along with it.

Nevermind the three touchdown underdog status the Blue Devils came into the game with, this team had its chances. Unfortunately, it didn’t take advantage of them.

And that’s where the disappointment lies.

“We’ve got to score touchdowns when we get a chance,” Cutcliffe added. “That’s something I can help a great deal with and then we’ve got to play better in the second half than we did on offense … We came close at times, but not nearly consistent enough.”

Perhaps the biggest blow came early in the fourth quarter when Duke trailed 17-13 and had the Fighting Irish facing a 3rd and 7 in their own territory. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book connected with tight end Michael Mayer, and Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell had the big freshman wrapped up three yards short of the first down.

Unfortunately for Duke, Blackwell could not bring the big man down, and the Notre Dame tight end dragged the Blue Devils’ corner for a first down.

Seven plays later, Notre Dame was in the end zone and ahead 24-13 with 10:58 remaining in the game.

It effectively ended the game for the Blue Devils as they were unable to recover from the score. Duke fought, but it wasn’t enough.

The play, though, was just one of a few missed opportunities that ultimately spelled Duke’s doom.