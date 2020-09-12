DevilsIllustrated - Duke hangs close with Notre Dame, comes up short

Duke hangs close with Notre Dame, comes up short
Nothing was normal about the season opener between Duke and Notre Dame, and COVID-19 certainly left its mark on how and when these teams began preparations for this day.
The loss of time in building the groundwork took its toll. So with that, Duke should be proud of the effort it put forth on Saturday against the nationally ranked Fighting Irish.
“I’m really proud of my team’s effort,” head coach David Cutcliffe said. “I thought we started really well on defense. That’s pretty obvious. A little slower on offense. But the story of the day is they made more plays than we did.
“I think we’ve got a really good football team.”
The Blue Devils absolutely showed the ability to be a really good football team, but consistency lacked at times. Much of that can be chalked up to the lack of preparation time. Some of it can be linked to Notre Dame’s efforts. And some of it can undoubtedly be attributed to just a lack of execution.
So, there are quite a bit of positives to take from Saturday.
But, there are no moral victories in sports - at least that’s the way it should be. And as Duke Football leaves Notre Dame after a 27-13 loss it should be proud of how it showed up, but it should also be taking a little bit of anger along with it.
Nevermind the three touchdown underdog status the Blue Devils came into the game with, this team had its chances. Unfortunately, it didn’t take advantage of them.
And that’s where the disappointment lies.
“We’ve got to score touchdowns when we get a chance,” Cutcliffe added. “That’s something I can help a great deal with and then we’ve got to play better in the second half than we did on offense … We came close at times, but not nearly consistent enough.”
Perhaps the biggest blow came early in the fourth quarter when Duke trailed 17-13 and had the Fighting Irish facing a 3rd and 7 in their own territory. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book connected with tight end Michael Mayer, and Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell had the big freshman wrapped up three yards short of the first down.
Unfortunately for Duke, Blackwell could not bring the big man down, and the Notre Dame tight end dragged the Blue Devils’ corner for a first down.
Seven plays later, Notre Dame was in the end zone and ahead 24-13 with 10:58 remaining in the game.
It effectively ended the game for the Blue Devils as they were unable to recover from the score. Duke fought, but it wasn’t enough.
The play, though, was just one of a few missed opportunities that ultimately spelled Duke’s doom.
Duke’s offense found itself in Notre Dame’s red zone three times on the day, and while they scored in each opportunity, two of those came via field goal. And ultimately, the inability to convert those into touchdowns cost Duke. In fact, it’s the difference in the game.
“When you get that close inside the five a couple times - you can’t beat Notre Dame with field goals,” quarterback Chase Brice said. “We shot ourselves in the foot both times. One with the grounding that I had. You can’t make those mistakes in a game like this. But I’m proud of the way we fought.
“In those situations, we wished we could come out with seven instead of three.”
The good news is, there were plenty of positives to take from the opener.
Duke’s defense opened with a strong effort, allowing just 10 points in the first half. The Blue Devils gave up just seven total yards in the first quarter, before the Fighting Irish tallied 221 yards in the second quarter.
Nonetheless, Cutcliffe’s team was holding its own defensively and ultimately had Duke in a position to battle for a win as late as the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils’ offense showed flashes in the first half, as it totaled 124 yards on 17 plays through the first two drives. Unfortunately, they had just three points to show for it.
But Brice had strong moments in the first half. Ultimately he completed the game completing 20-of-37 passes for 259 yards. He also totaled 20 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
He helped lead Duke to 246 first half yards and 13 first downs. Duke struggled in the second half, though, posting just 88 yards of total offense and only six first downs. The Blue Devils possessed the ball five times in the second half, fumbling twice, punting twice and scoring once.
By game’s end, Duke had posted 334 yards of total offense to Notre Dame’s 441.
No matter the struggles, there were positives. And Cutcliffe knows his team is headed in the right direction. While Notre Dame undoubtedly didn’t have its best product on the field, Cutcliffe isn’t about to let them take all the credit for duke staying in the game.
“I don’t think it’s the fact that Notre Dame is not strong, I think we’re a better team than we were a year ago,” Cutcliffe said.
Duke’s next contest will be held at Wallace Wade Stadium against Boston College.