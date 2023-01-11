DURHAM – There was no reason to think it was coming.

Duke’s flaws of recent games were showing in the worst ways. Twelve first-half turnovers. A few spurts of lackluster defense. Stifled by an older, veteran team. Lacking a go-to scorer.

It translated to an 11-point halftime deficit.

Then came the moment — the half, really — in which this team grew up.

The Blue Devils scored 15 straight points in a critical time of the second half and beat visiting Pittsburgh 77-69 on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I think that’s been — I don’t want to say an Achilles heel — but we’re a young team,” graduate transfer Ryan Young said. “The first-half team is the team that we need to get away from. The second-half team is the one we need to be, and it’s who we can be.

“If we want to be really good and get to our goals, we’ve got to be able to do that for 40 minutes.”

Kyle Filipowski led Duke (13-4, 4-2 ACC) with 28 points and 15 rebounds; he had 16 and 11 in the second half. It was a tour de force from Duke’s freshman forward, who drew eight fouls and was 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.

“They dominated the glass, and I thought that was the difference in the game,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “Obviously, Filipowski is a really good player and he had a monster night tonight.”

No. 24 Duke held Pitt (11-6, 4-2) scoreless for 6:45 in the second half, turning an eight-point deficit into a seven-point lead. The field goal drought for the Panthers stretch past eight minutes, with Nelly Cummings hitting a 3-pointer with 5:55 left to draw Pitt within 64-58.

Jacob Grandison hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, late in the shot clock, to put Duke back ahead by nine.

That was one of several times it felt like the roof was going to come off this building in the second half.

“I thought it was just a vintage Cameron night,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “I’m talking to the team in the huddle and it was the first time in Cameron where the team couldn’t hear me. There’s been many moments with Coach K and that’s happening, and somebody’s 2 feet away, you can’t hear.

“We got to that level tonight.”

Most of those times came during the 15-0 run that gave Duke the lead it never relinquished in the second half. Pitt never came closer than four points in the closing minutes.