GREENSBORO – The redemption tour delivered its sweetest victory yet for Duke.

The Blue Devils won the ACC championship with a 59-49 defeat of Virginia on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Jeremy Roach led fourth-seeded Duke (26-8) with 23 points, making four free throws through some late-game drama and scoring 11 in the last five minutes. Kyle Filipowski had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Coach Jon Scheyer became the third first-year coach in league history to win an ACC championship, and he’s the first to have won one as a player and one as a coach.

Duke led for the entire game, but things got tight in the final minutes and the Blue Devils’ lead was never more than 14. Virginia (25-7) cut the deficit to 53-49 with 44 seconds left, but that cued Roach’s free throws that helped seal the result.

It’s the 22nd ACC championship in program history, a league record. It comes against a Virginia team that won the regular-season’s only meeting, an overtime result marred by a botched ruling that should’ve seen Filipowski shoot two free throws before the game went to overtime.

Filipowski was scoreless in that game and it was clear early that wouldn’t be the case in this one.

Filipowski scored his first points of the season against Virginia after 4½ minutes — the only disappointing part was that they didn’t come at the free-throw line.

Duke’s star freshman had seven points in the first 11 minutes, and a burst to end the first half put him at 11 points in the first half. He had a shot blocked by Kadin Shedrick on a fast break, and then twice in Duke’s next three possessions went right back at the 6-11 center. Filipowski had an offensive rebound and score through contact, and then drew Shedrick’s second foul and made both free throws.

Two of Duke’s six first-half turnovers came in the last two minutes; that was quite the improvement from the 22 giveaways the Blue Devils had in Charlottesville, Va.

The Blue Devils scored on each of their first two possessions and led by as much as 11, at 22-11, in the first half.

That had a little to do with Duke’s aggressiveness on offense and a lot to do with the tenacity on the other end. Virginia committed seven turnovers—after committing nine in the first meeting and entering as one of the most ball-secure teams in the country—in the first half and shot 6-for-22 (27.3%).

Duke scored the first six points, four of those coming from Jeremy Roach. He hit a mid-range floater on the game’s first possession and had a fast-break layup after Virginia committed the game’s first turnover.