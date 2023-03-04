CHAPEL HILL – Think of Duke’s first win over North Carolina as revelation and think of this one as vindication.

All rolled into a bundle of redemption for last year.

In a near-identical score as Duke’s win in Durham a month ago, the Blue Devils completed a season sweep of UNC with a 62-57 win at the Smith Center on Saturday night.

In identical fashion to the first matchup between these teams, Duke scored the final six points. It sucked the air out of this building that was treated to the latest chapter of this rivalry, which delivered again in the form of eight lead changes in the final nine minutes.

“This was one of the most hectic venues I’ve been in, there was a lot of animosity,” freshman forward Mark Mitchell said. “Those guys fought hard, it was good, man. You dream for times like this, to come somewhere and quiet a crowd.”

The animosity was on display early; about 45 minutes before tip-off, after one of the times Duke warmed up on the court, the Blue Devils ran back into their locker room through a hallway that was packed with fans.

“That was different. Very different,” said freshman Kyle Filipowski who led Duke with 22 points and 13 rebounds. “I had little kids as I was running by saying that I suck. It just shows how crazy this rivalry is.

“This is the Duke-Carolina rivalry, it is what it is for a reason.”

It was the way Duke (23-8, 14-6 ACC) finished this latest chapter of the rivalry that both proved most satisfying and showed why this team has raised the ceiling of what it can do over the next month.

The vindication of this is how good of a defensive team Duke is, holding UNC (19-12, 11-9) to eight points over the last eight minutes, and without a field goal in the last four minutes.

The Blue Devils are an old team in the form of a young one.

“They understand it now. It’s a matter of getting there and growing up,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “I don’t look at these guys as freshmen anymore, they’re just — I’m proud of them, man. I’m proud of them for what they’ve been through.

“Any noise, anything else, they just hung tough.”