If you’re tying a record held by Zion Williamson, you’re joining lofty comany.

Duke’s Jared McCain tied Williamson’s freshman scoring record with 35 points in the Blue Devils’ 76-67 win over Florida State on Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

“I mean, every single game, I feel like I’m going to come out and make every shot,” McCain told reporters in Tallahassee. “It’s just the confidence I have in my work ethic. So when I saw the first one go in, I’m just going to keep shooting them.”

The 6-3 guard made his first eight shots, six of which were 3s, all in the first 15 minutes of the game. He had 25 points at halftime, helping No. 9 Duke (20-5, 11-3 ACC) to a 44-34 lead.

By the end of the game, McCain was being boo’d every time he touched the ball.

“I love playing against away crowds, it’s always fun,” McCain said. “They were saying some stuff they probably shouldn’t be saying — anyways, it’s always fun. Whenever they’re booing you, you know you’re probably doing something right.”

McCain does have one freshman record to himself; his eight 3s are one more than the previous record, which was set by Cam Reddish against Army in 2018-19. Williamson’s 35-point game was against Syracuse later that season.

Duke kept pace near the top of the ACC standings with North Carolina and Virginia, which won home games against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, respectively, on Saturday.

UNC, Duke and Virginia — in that order — are all within one game in the standings. They each play each other once over the next three weeks, with Duke getting both teams at Cameron Indoor Stadium.