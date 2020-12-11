Duke football looks to end season on positive note
It has been a rough season for the Duke football team. The Blue Devils opened the season with high expectations, those of a team poised to rebound after a disappointing season in 2019.There was a l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news