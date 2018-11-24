DURHAM, N.C — Wake Forest took the field Saturday primed to win. Duke arrived on the field looking as if it had better things to do than play football.

That’s the level of interest, or perhaps better described as disinterest, that appeared to be on display from the Blue Devils. Whether it was or not, Duke certainly got out played from the opening seconds of the game.

The result was a Wake Forest 59-7 victory on Duke’s Senior Day.

Wake Forest zapped any level of enthusiasm the Blue Devils had coming into the game on the very first drive of the day. The Demon Deacons marched 74 yards on nine plays and just 2:49 to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Duke had no response. On its first play of its possession, Duke gained eight yards on a T.J. Rahming rush and looked to be poised for a strong offensive start. Deon Jackson then fumbled on the next play, with the Blue Devils ultimately recovering. Then Duke’s offensive line did what it’s been doing all season long - opening up rush lanes for defenders to get to the quarterback.

Daniel Jones took pressure on second and third downs, and Duke was forced to punt. There was still hope, however. Duke’s defense forced a Wake Forest three-and-out, giving itself to get things back on track.

But Jackson again could not hold onto the football in the rain, fumbling the punt. This time the Demon Deacons recovered at the Duke 17-yard-line. It took the visitors just 58 seconds to find the end zone for a second time.

A few minutes later, Wake Forest again scored, giving it a 21-0 lead with time left in the first quarter. By the conclusion of the first 15 minutes, Duke was being out-gained 195-73.

Duke did show some life on defense in the second quarter, with the Deacons being forced into four consecutive three-and-outs. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they did not take advantage of the opportunity.

The Blue Devils did score to open the second quarter, cutting into Wake’s lead at 21-7, but finished the final 15 minutes with four three-and-outs, and a one play interception that resulted in another Wake Forest touchdown.

That score gave Wake Forest a 28-7 lead. The Deacons again took control on its final drive of the half, gaining 72 yards on 11 plays. Wake Forest ran out of time, and was forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal to head into the half up 31-7.

Not much changed in the second half, as Duke continued to give up big yardage on the ground to Cade Carney, who finished the day with 223 yards and two scores on 31 carries.

Wake Forest essentially dictated the remainder of the game, particularly the third quarter. The Deacons gained 155 yards in the quarter and tacked on an additional 14 points.

Duke’s defense gave up 517 total yards, with 340 coming on the ground.

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman finished his day with 177 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing.

The Blue Devils’ offense didn’t provide much to write home about either, managing just 251 total yards for the game.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones spent most of the game under intense pressure, as he’s done most of the season. Though Wake Forest sacked him just twice, and recorded two official quarterback hurries, he was on the run for most of the day.

The result was a 17-of-36 for 145 yards passing performance. He tossed one touchdown and one interception.

David Cutcliffe’s team turned the ball over four times - three lost fumbles (four fumbles on the day) and one interception.

The loss marks Cutcliffe’s worst loss of his career.

Though the Blue Devils will see postseason action, they will be stumbling their way into bowl practice. Duke finishes the regular season 7-5 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.