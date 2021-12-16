Duke finds replacement for Saturday

It took less than 24 hours for Duke to find a replacement opponent for Saturday's game.

The Blue Devils will play host to Loyola (Md.) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Duke needed a replacement after Cleveland State announced Wednesday that it was pausing all team activities because of COVID-19 protocols and positive tests.

In comes Loyola, which is 6-5 and has won five of its last six games. It's the Greyhounds' second trip to the Triangle this season, having opened the season with an 83-67 loss at North Carolina.

This will be Duke's final non-conference game of the season, as next week's game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night begins a stretch of 20 straight ACC games.

Tickets and parking passes for the Cleveland State game will be accepted for Saturday's game. As originally scheduled, the game will be shown on the ACC Network.