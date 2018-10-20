DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s struggles against programs from the state of Virginia continued Saturday, as the Blue Devils were defeated by the Cavaliers, 28-14.

The loss marked the seventh consecutive time the Blue Devils have lost to UVa and Virginia Tech.

"It’s not a complex story there in that loss when you take another ACC team, and a good team, Virginia is a good team, and you make it easier for them, which is what occurred in multiple ways," head coach David Cutcliffe said. "I told our team this, that’s the head coach’s responsibility. 100-percent.

"We weren’t in the positions we needed to be in to make the plays we needed to make. The consistency of it all goes back to the head coach."

It was clear early in the game that Duke was going to have a tough go for much of the day. A seemingly lethargic start for the Blue Devils carried through the entire first half and portions of the second, save the opening second half drive when Duke scored in just 1:02, and then again early in the fourth quarter when the Blue Devils found pay dirt to pull within a score of the Cavaliers at 20-14.

While Virginia players were on the sidelines jumping enthusiastically and engaged in the game through the first 30 minutes of action, Duke players looked to be going through the motions.

Head coach David Cutcliffe disagreed with the notion his team came out emotionally unprepared, but his junior captain, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris says Duke didn't show up.

"We’ve got to come ready to play from the get-go. We didn’t show up in the first half," Giles-Harris said. "We did not tackle well. We gave up 14 quicks points. That’s not us. We didn’t show up. We were not there on the field. We didn’t play Duke football.

"I know we’ve got to show up from the first play to the last play, otherwise we’re not going to win games in the ACC. I know we can go back and correct it and make sure it doesn’t happen next week."

Though Virginia left the door open by failing to put Duke away early, the Blue Devils never found the life it needed to gain momentum and take advantage of their opportunities.

That held true for almost the entirety of the game.

Offensively, Duke looked as stagnant as it has at any point in the season, most notably in the first half when it gained just 82 total yards of offense. Duke’s ground attack failed to move the ball effectively throughout the day, which ultimately made life difficult for quarterback Daniel Jones, who faced consistent pressure.

The Blue Devils did show life at the start of the third quarter and eventually picked up another 97 yards of offense in the period, but by the start of the final quarter they seemed to fall back into the same mentality they opened the game with.

Despite the struggles, Duke somehow found a way to make things interesting down the stretch, climbing to within a touchdown of the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter, and subsequently forcing a punt and an opportunity to cut into the lead further or take it outright.

Duke showed an extra little bounce to its step to start the possession, but Duke’s offensive line again cost it a chance to move the ball down field. On three consecutive plays, the offensive line looked as if it walked defenders to Jones, where he was brought down for a loss each time, effectively ending the Blue Devils comeback attempt.

Duke was forced to punt, and Virginia closed the deal on the possession, scoring the final points of the day on a 16 yard pass from Bryce Perkins to Evan Butts. The score put UVa up 28-14.

"If you have anything that makes it easier, that creates a little bit of a shockwave through your team that effects the things you’re doing," Cutcliffe said. "I’ve been around a long time and I know that. I thought we did a solid job of trying to stop that momentum - the shock - at halftime. We just couldn’t finish the comeback."

Virginia sacked Jones four times for a loss of 25 yards, while also officially posting two hurries. The pressure forced Jones into two interceptions and just a 22-of-40 passing performance. Duke gained just 262 yards through the air, including a T.J. Rahming 22-yard pass.

The Blue Devils ground game averaged just two yards per rush, finishing with 52 total yards. The Cavaliers posted eight tackles for loss for a total of 31 negative yards.

Duke’s defense wasn’t much better on the day, allowing a total of 376 yards. More notably, however, was Duke’s inability to stop the Cavaliers on third down, where they allowed the visitors to convert 50-percent of their tries. The Blue Devils also gave up points on three of four Virginia red zone visits.

Virginia quarterback Perkins was a thorn in Duke’s side all game long, particularly with his scrambling ability. Perkins rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while throwing for 189 yards and one score on 20-of-32 passes.

Duke did sack Perkins twice, but he proved too elusive for the majority of the game for the Devils to keep him in check.