WINSTON-SALEM – Duke looked like it was still in the nine-day break that it just came out of; Wake Forest barely looked like the same team that was run off the floor at Rutgers on Saturday.

It added up to Wake’s 81-70 win over No. 14 Duke on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

“They outplayed us, they were the hungrier team,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “I thought their sense of urgency coming off of Saturday, you could really tell.

“And for us, we didn’t have that.”

Duke’s only lead was 4-2. The Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) trailed by nine at halftime and the closest they came to Wake’s lead in the second half was seven.

Problems were plentiful for Duke, beyond missing Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead.

Duke was outrebounded 37-29, marking the third time this season — and second in as many ACC games — that the Blue Devils have been beaten on the boards. It’s the first time this year that Duke hasn’t held an opponent under its season scoring average; Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1) was coming off an 81-57 loss to Rutgers and hadn’t scored more than 80 points since a Nov. 26 blowout of Hampton.

“It’s inexcusable. It’s toughness and it’s effort,” forward Ryan Young said of Duke losing the rebounding margin. “There’s not much else that goes into rebounding and we know that. We take pride in that being a strength of ours and it was embarrassing that we couldn’t win that tonight.”

This is the first time that Duke has lost for the third time in a season before January since the 1982-83 season — Mike Krzyzewski’s third in Durham.

Duke announced Tuesday afternoon that Lively and Whitehead would miss the game because of non-COVID illness. That threw the Blue Devils back into the same starting lineup they used for the first three games of the season, with Young starting at the 5-spot.