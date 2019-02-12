Duke erases 23-point second half deficit, drops Louisville on the road
Zion Williamson ripped down his 12th rebound of the game as the buzzer sounded, effectively completing Duke’s stunning second half comeback to defeat Louisville, 71-69.After being dominated for the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news