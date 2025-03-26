Duke edges ECU, wins fifth straight

Duke’s baseball team stayed hot Tuesday night against East Carolina in a game that both coaches weren’t around to see the end of.

The Blue Devils beat the Pirates 6-4 at Jack Coombs Field, winning their fifth straight game after sweeping a three-game series at Virginia this past weekend.

Duke’s Chris Pollard and ECU’s Cliff Godwin were both ejected from the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after the game’s final run, which came in on a bases-loaded walk. That was a full-count pitch to Tyler Albright, with Godwin appearing to say something from ECU’s dugout, and Pollard barking back from Duke’s dugout.

That was the extent of the late-inning fireworks. ECU (15-10) put two runners on with two outs in the ninth against Reid Easterly, but he got a game-ending groundout for his fourth save of the season.

Both teams scored two runs in the first. Duke (17-9) took the lead with a sacrifice fly by Macon Winslow in the third inning, and then added two runs in the fourth on Ben Miller’s infield single (aided by an error on the play) and Jake Hyde’s squeeze bunt.

ECU closed Duke’s lead to 5-4 with Braden Burress’ two-run home run in the seventh, making it a 5-4 game.

That shot came against Kyle Johnson. He was relieved by James Tallon, who got two outs in the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Out of the five batters he faced, four were strikeouts.

Max Stammel started on the mound for Duke but didn’t get out of the first inning, allowing two runs. Gabe Nard (3-1) took over and pitched 2 1/3 innings. Ryan Calvert held the Pirates scoreless for the next two innings, and Mark Hindy pitched a scoreless sixth.