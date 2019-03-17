Duke sealed the ACC tournament championship Saturday night, and in the process locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils who top the East bracket will head to Columbia, S.C., to face the winner of NC Central and North Dakota State.

NC Central (18-15) punched its ticket into the tournament with an upset win over top-seed Norfolk State in the MEAC championship game on Saturday. The Eagles pulled off wins against the top two seeds in the MEAC on back-to-back nights to earn the league’s automatic bid.

Before the Blue Devils’ neighbors can make it an all Bull City affair, NC Central must defeat North Dakota State, another team with an 18-15 overall record, in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday. The Bison won the Summit League title by knocking off Omaha on Tuesday.

Should the Blue Devils handle their first round opponent, as expected, Mike Krzyzewski’s team will the winner of No. 8 Virginia Commonwealth and No. 9 UCF.

VCU earned an at-large bid after losing to Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals. Despite the loss, VCU finished the season 25-7 with a 16-2 conference record. UCF also lost early in its conference tournament, falling to Memphis in the quarterfinals of the AAC. They concluded their regular season and conference tournament schedule with a 23-8 record.

Further down the line, the Blue Devils could be thrust into a Sweet 16 matchup with Virginia Tech, who defeated Duke in the teams’ only meeting of the season.

Michigan State earned the No. 2 seed in the bracket, while LSU grabbed the No. 3 seed.

The bracket also features another ACC team in Louisville, who the Blue Devils needed a late game surge to pull off a win on the road.

Duke enters the Tournament with a 29-5 overall record,