DURHAM, N.C. — Duke football dropped its third consecutive game Saturday, falling to the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 38-7.

Wallace Wade Stadium was made up of predominantly Notre Dame fans, and the Irish treated it as if it were their home turf. Aside from a strong opening defensive stand by the Blue Devils, the Irish turned Brooks Field into its own playground for the remainder of the first quarter, posting 180 yards of total offense.

It didn’t have to be that way, however. The Blue Devils’ defense forced four third down situations, two for long yardage, on Notre Dame’s first scoring drive. In each case, the Irish converted with big plays, with one coming after a Duke offsides penalty.

The offsides penalty came on a play that would see Duke force an incompletion, which would have led to an Irish field goal attempt. Instead, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book took to the air on the very next play and connected with wide receiver Chris Finke for an 18-yard touchdown.

On Duke’s ensuing possession, the Notre Dame defense forced a three-and-out and subsequently took the ball 65 yards downfield on just five plays to jump ahead of Duke 14-0 in the first quarter.

From that point forward, it was all Notre Dame for most of the game.

Duke’s offense was essentially nonexistent for most of the night, particularly in the first half when it gained just 123 yards of total offense. David Cutcliffe’s squad gained just 31 yards through the first five possessions, which consisted of four consecutive three-and-outs.

Their next three possessions resulted in 82 total yards.

The Blue Devils did find some life deep into the second quarter when Notre Dame shanked a 22-yard punt that gave them the ball at the Irish 39-yard line. For the first time all night, Duke quarterback Quentin Harris looked to air the ball out and it worked, as he connected with receiver Aaron Young for a 29-yard scoring strike to put them within two scores of the Irish.