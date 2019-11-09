Duke drops third straight
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke football dropped its third consecutive game Saturday, falling to the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 38-7.
Wallace Wade Stadium was made up of predominantly Notre Dame fans, and the Irish treated it as if it were their home turf. Aside from a strong opening defensive stand by the Blue Devils, the Irish turned Brooks Field into its own playground for the remainder of the first quarter, posting 180 yards of total offense.
It didn’t have to be that way, however. The Blue Devils’ defense forced four third down situations, two for long yardage, on Notre Dame’s first scoring drive. In each case, the Irish converted with big plays, with one coming after a Duke offsides penalty.
The offsides penalty came on a play that would see Duke force an incompletion, which would have led to an Irish field goal attempt. Instead, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book took to the air on the very next play and connected with wide receiver Chris Finke for an 18-yard touchdown.
On Duke’s ensuing possession, the Notre Dame defense forced a three-and-out and subsequently took the ball 65 yards downfield on just five plays to jump ahead of Duke 14-0 in the first quarter.
From that point forward, it was all Notre Dame for most of the game.
Duke’s offense was essentially nonexistent for most of the night, particularly in the first half when it gained just 123 yards of total offense. David Cutcliffe’s squad gained just 31 yards through the first five possessions, which consisted of four consecutive three-and-outs.
Their next three possessions resulted in 82 total yards.
The Blue Devils did find some life deep into the second quarter when Notre Dame shanked a 22-yard punt that gave them the ball at the Irish 39-yard line. For the first time all night, Duke quarterback Quentin Harris looked to air the ball out and it worked, as he connected with receiver Aaron Young for a 29-yard scoring strike to put them within two scores of the Irish.
Duke’s defense, which had struggled to get stops in the first quarter, tightened things up in the second quarter. Notre Dame possessed the ball five times in the quarter and gained 157 yards, but managed just one touchdown. The Blue Devils forced three punts and pulled off one interception, however, the offense was never able to find a rhythm and capitalize.
The third quarter was more of the same for both teams. Duke gained just 61 yards in the quarter, while failing to add any points to the scoreboard. Notre Dame, on the other hand, turned its first drive of the half into 70 yards and a score.
No more points were posted in the quarter, but it was clear Duke had no shot of a comeback in the final 15 minutes of action.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was far too much for Duke to handle, as he put on his best Michael Vick impersonation rushing for 139 yards, while throwing for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-32 attempts.
The Irish controlled the fourth quarter as well, allowing just 22 yards in the quarter.
Duke’s quarterback position was again called into question with Quentin Harris struggling to move the ball down field and create big play opportunities. Harris lived in short yardage, throwing predominantly swing passes that yielded little to no yardage gains.
The senior quarterback was again turnover prone, tossing an interception in the third quarter and an ugly backward pass that sailed over the head of Jalon Calhoun in the fourth quarter. Since it was a backward pass, the play was ruled a fumble and Notre Dame recovered.
Harris’ two turnovers give him 13 of Duke’s 21 for the season: Eight interceptions and five fumbles.
He finished the game having completed 16-of-28 passes for 102 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one fumble. He gained 10 yards on seven rushes.
Duke’s offense as a whole managed just 197 yards with only 95 coming on the ground. Notre Dame posted 469 yards for the game, including 288 yards on the ground.