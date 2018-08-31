DURHAM, N.C. — Duke opened the 2018 season on a high note, dominating Army, 34-14.

The Blue Devils’ defense set the tone physically from the early stages of the game, forcing two fumbles on the Black Knights’ first two plays of the game. Junior Dylan Singleton forced the first, but Army recovered. Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje forced the second and this time sophomore safety Marquis Waters recovered the ball at the Army 32-yard line.

"We needed to be the most physical team on the field, and I thought, if you go back and watch this game closely, we took that doubt out early," head coach David Cutcliffe said. "We were physical in all phases. They had 168 yards rushing, unusual game, but they only had 106 in the first half. This is a team that was as good of a rushing team as there was in the country."

Though Duke managed to turn the Army miscue into just three points, the defense more or less made it clear that Army would not simply move the ball at will. At least that sentiment held true until the third quarter when the Black Knights found a way late to put points on the board and make the game interesting.

The Black Knights did have moments in which they controlled the clock and managed to move the ball effectively down the field, however, it was the passing game that sparked Army. The Blue Devils stood tall for most of the night - ultimately keeping them out of the end zone until late in the third quarter when the Black Knights cut Duke’s lead to 10 at 17-7.

The Blue Devils responded quickly to Army’s score and seemingly regained momentum with a seven play, 68-yard drive resulting in a Deon Jackson touchdown. Duke led 24-7 at that point. Army was not done pushing the Blue Devils, though, as they quickly put the momentum back on their side.

Despite Army’s heavy focus on running the football, it was its passing attack that opened up opportunities. The Black Knights threw the ball just one time in last season’s matchup, but aired it out 21 times on Friday night. A 32-yard strike from Kelvin Hopkins, Jr., to Kell Walker to convert a third-and-21 on Army’s initial third quarter scoring drive gave the Black Knights new life on offense.

With time ticking off the clock, and the Blue Devils holding a 17-point lead, Army turned to its sparingly used passing game.

Duke did not seem prepared, and Army torched them as a result. The Black Knights connected on pass plays of 28 yards and a 45 yard scoring strike from Hopkins, Jr., to Cam Harrison on their next possession.

"We got ahead of them," Cutcliffe said. "This guy is a better thrower probably than their last one. But we helped them. What you want to do when you get a lead like that on this type of team - no turnovers and give up no big passes - and we did both of them, but we still won the ball game by 20 points."

At that point, it looked as if Army was taking control and poised to take Duke to the wire.

The Blue Devils had other plans to start the fourth quarter, however. Facing a second-and-10 to begin the final 15 minutes of action, Duke turned to its passing game with Daniel Jones finding T.J. Rahming for passes of 16 and 13 yards, followed by a 25-yard touchdown toss to Aaron Young.

That score put Duke up 31-14 with 13:27 left in the game.

Army took over looking to regain control and cut back into Duke’s lead. That hope came to a halt, after Duke’s Ben Humphreys blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt, resulting in a Singleton recovery. The blocked field goal came after a 14 play, 47 yard, 6:40 drive, and essentially sealed the game for the Blue Devils.

Duke turned the Army mistake into a 30-yard Collin Wareham field goal, pushing its lead to 34-14.

"We hit a little lull in the third quarter that hurt us, but it was good to see us turn it back on," Cutcliffe noted. "Defense doesn’t give up a point in the fourth quarter, and the offense again became dominant physically."