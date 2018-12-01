DURHAM, N.C. — The Blue Devils tipped off December with another home blowout with Stetson serving as the latest casualty.

Stetson kept things interesting for the first five minutes, but it all went downhill from there for the visitors. Duke outscored Stetson 47-13 over the last 15 minutes of the first half, ultimately leading to the 113-49 victory.

Duke was caught in the chaos early, as Stetson muddied up its defense, which kept things close for those first 15 minutes. Mike Krzyzewski’s squad was playing right into the hands of the Hatters, pulling up from 3-point range seven times in the first five minutes of action, making just two.

After the first media timeout, however, Duke began to get its act together. Though the Blue Devils attempted 10 more 3-point shots in the first half, they tried just three over the next eight minutes. The Blue Devils’ focus on running and attacking the basket returned.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say what was said in the first media timeout, but long story short, playing sloppy and we had to switch up our defense,” Zion Williamson said.

R.J. Barrett chimed in as well.

“They were playing harder than us,” Barrett added. “We weren’t ready to play those first four minutes. But after that we got into the rhythm, really locked down on defense and Tre was a big contributor to that. Tre pressures the ball and gets steals - we just get out.”

The result was a much more efficient showing.

Perhaps the biggest reason for that, however, was Duke’s intense pressure on defense. Duke harassed the Stetson backcourt all game long, resulting in 27 Hatter turnovers, with 14 of those coming in the first half alone. Eleven of those Stetson turnovers were the result of 11 Duke steals.

Through the first 20 minutes alone, Duke had 22 points off Stetson turnovers.

Dunk after dunk. Layup after layup. An occasional Cam Reddish 3-pointer mixed in for good measure. But the ultimate statistic coming from the Duke onslaught was 38 points in the paint, with the Devils finishing the game with 58 points in the paint.

The Blue Devils had nine first half dunks and six first half layups.

Williamson and Barrett were the most frequent visitors to the rim, but it was Reddish that carried the Blue Devils with 18 first half points. Barrett, however, was making a push for a triple double with 14 first half points, six rebounds and five assists.

Duke’s first half advantage of 59-25 certainly spelled doom for the Hatters. They undoubtedly had their halftime ra-ra moment, to try an liven themselves up, but it did not matter. In fact, Duke crushed any hopes a halftime Stetson pep talk might have provided, outscoring the visitors 20-4 by the first media timeout of the second half.

Just like that, Barrett had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. That was the end of his day, as he also added four steals. Reddish was also on fire and posted 23 points by that moment (his final tally), with Williamson adding 17 points and seven rebounds to finish his day off, along with a team-best five steals.

The 79-29 advantage for Duke pretty much ended the day for Duke’s star freshmen. The trio saw few minutes after the explosive four and half minutes to start the second half.

Tre Jones, who played just 15 minutes, handed out seven assists and posted yet another effort with zero turnovers. The freshman added three steals as well.

Duke’s supporting cast continued doing what it has all season long: provide huge minutes and help the Blue Devils dominate the hustle stat categories.

Jack White was again a presence on the backboards, one-upping Barrett and Williamson for the team’s top rebounding honors with nine. Alex O’Connell played significant minutes as well, and finished the day with 13 points. Javin DeLaurier put together a strong effort with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Goldwire, who played a season high 21 minutes of action, had five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Justin Robinson also got in the action, scoring 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Duke ultimately converted Stetson’s turnovers to 41 points.

“Coach stressed that we defend and push the ball,” Reddish said. “So we did just what he said and it worked out for our benefit.

“We’re trying to get back to who we were in the beginning of the season. Just running around, talking and communicating. Not caring who’s guarding who. Just defend. I feel like we did a really good job of that today.”

In what has become a theme for Duke this season, ball movement again proved to be a key component in the victory. The Blue Devils shared the ball extremely well, posting 29 assists on 45 made shots.

Duke will return to Cameron Indoor Stadium on December to face Hartford.