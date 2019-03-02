DURHAM, N.C. — Duke got a break of sorts Saturday afternoon when Miami, one of the league’s bottom feeders, came to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the only regular season matchup between the schools.

And after going through a six game gauntlet, the Blue Devils took advantage of their matchup with the Hurricanes, torching the visitors 87-57, despite Zion Williamson sitting out his third consecutive game.

For Duke, it was about bringing an increased level of energy and dictating play on both ends of the floor. It did that, resulting in an explosive effort.

“Coach mentioned that we wanted to play at our pace,” Tre Jones said. “That’s one of the first things he told us. With a team like Miami, they like to try to slow it down and try to play it at their pace. From the jump we wanted to play at our pace.

“We were just trying to bounce back from our last game. We came out real sluggish last game. Me, personally, I didn’t have a lot of energy so I wanted to bounce back this game and be a leader for us defensively and come out with energy.”

Duke led from start to finish Saturday, and by the 11:29 mark of the first half, it had already established a double-digit, 18-8, advantage over the Hurricanes. The Blue Devils were stagnant for parts of those first 8:30 minutes, allowing the Hurricanes to stick around briefly before Mike Krzyzewski’s team ratcheted up its defensive intensity.

During Williamson’s absence leading up to Saturday, Duke’s defense had clearly been impacted in a negative way. The team’s ability to force turnovers and dictate pace suffered greatly, which ultimately cost the Blue Devils on the road against Virginia Tech earlier in the week.

This team was bound to not let that happen again, and Jones provided the spark Duke needed.

Tasked with defending Miami’s top player, Chris Lykes, Jones completely dominated the matchup, forcing the Hurricanes sophomore into four turnovers.