Duke dismantles Miami, 87-57
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke got a break of sorts Saturday afternoon when Miami, one of the league’s bottom feeders, came to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the only regular season matchup between the schools.
And after going through a six game gauntlet, the Blue Devils took advantage of their matchup with the Hurricanes, torching the visitors 87-57, despite Zion Williamson sitting out his third consecutive game.
For Duke, it was about bringing an increased level of energy and dictating play on both ends of the floor. It did that, resulting in an explosive effort.
“Coach mentioned that we wanted to play at our pace,” Tre Jones said. “That’s one of the first things he told us. With a team like Miami, they like to try to slow it down and try to play it at their pace. From the jump we wanted to play at our pace.
“We were just trying to bounce back from our last game. We came out real sluggish last game. Me, personally, I didn’t have a lot of energy so I wanted to bounce back this game and be a leader for us defensively and come out with energy.”
Duke led from start to finish Saturday, and by the 11:29 mark of the first half, it had already established a double-digit, 18-8, advantage over the Hurricanes. The Blue Devils were stagnant for parts of those first 8:30 minutes, allowing the Hurricanes to stick around briefly before Mike Krzyzewski’s team ratcheted up its defensive intensity.
During Williamson’s absence leading up to Saturday, Duke’s defense had clearly been impacted in a negative way. The team’s ability to force turnovers and dictate pace suffered greatly, which ultimately cost the Blue Devils on the road against Virginia Tech earlier in the week.
This team was bound to not let that happen again, and Jones provided the spark Duke needed.
Tasked with defending Miami’s top player, Chris Lykes, Jones completely dominated the matchup, forcing the Hurricanes sophomore into four turnovers.
Though Jones had some of his own struggles offensively with four turnovers, he finished the day with six steals. His ability to help Duke create turnovers led his team to 21 points off 16 Miami turnovers.
Lykes, who generally has a clear advantage due to his quickness, found it very difficult to shake Jones, or create space for his teammates.
If he did manage to find space, Jones consistently turned him toward the paint where Duke’s bigs waited. In addition to the turnovers, the result was an atrocious 1-of-15 shooting effort.
“Just try to force him into tough shots,” Jones said of his approach to defending Lykes. “We knew that he was going to put up shots. That’s what he does, but we had our guys everywhere making it difficult for him to get a good look.”
And without Lykes clicking and able to setup the Miami offense, everything went awry for the Hurricanes.
While Jones was disrupting the Hurricanes’ offensive flow, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Alex O’Connell, and even Marques Bolden were taking care of the scoring.
For the first time since Williamson went down, Duke’s scoring distribution was spread between more than just two players. And the result was an offense that flowed as well as we’ve seen since before the loss to North Carolina.
Barrett again filled up the stat sheet, scoring 19 points, while also coming close to a second triple-double with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Barrett continues to get better with each game, and provided Miami with a matchup of which it had no answer.
Reddish played with a high level of confidence as well, hitting from the perimeter, while stepping outside of his normal approach by attacking the hoop much more frequently than in past contests. He finished the day with 19 points of his own, while also pulling down seven rebounds and handing out four assists.
Bolden lived around the rim, as he put together another strong offensive performance on the heels of his previous season-high scoring effort of 14 points in Blacksburg. The junior finished the day with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“Our defense definitely leads into our offense,” O’Connell said. “I think tonight we sort of got back to our fast break game, which is something we might have been missing the past two games. It feels good to get back to that and just play our defense that we really have to play in order to win.”
While these three provided Duke consistent offensive play, O’Connell gave his team a burst of energy early in the game, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first 20 minutes. That, along with Jones’ ability to turn the Hurricanes over, gave Duke an edge in the first half that it never relinquished.
Jack White also found some confidence in his shot, snapping his streak of 28 consecutive missed 3-pointers by draining three 3-pointers - one in the first half, and two more in the second.
Combined, the Blue Devils returned to their dominance around the rim, where they scored 58 points in the paint in comparison to Miami’s 32.
All in all, it was a completely dominating effort from the Blue Devils, something this team desperately needed after struggling and limping their way through the last four contests without Williamson.