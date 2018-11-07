Duke dismantles Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — Duke and its band of ultra-talented freshmen left the college basketball world stunned Tuesday night, dismantling Kentucky to the tune of 118-84.
At risk of sounding cliché, the Blue Devils put on a clinic in the State Farm Champions Classic. It took fewer than six minutes for Duke to take a double digit lead. And it required fewer than 10 minutes for the Blue Devils to jump out to a 21 point advantage.
All along, in the back of everyone’s mind, it was, “when will Kentucky make its run?”
And though the Wildcats put together three mini runs, two in the first half of nine and six points, respectively, and one in the second half of 10 points, the Blue Devils had an answer each time.
Duke effectively squelched any Kentucky attempt at a comeback. And each time the Blue Devils responded, the life was sucked out of the Wildcats a bit more every time. Through the process, we never saw this Duke team let up off the gas as we have in the past.
Mike Krzyzewski’s team kept continuous pressure on Kentucky and the result was an opponent simply gasping for air all night long.
Kentucky tried to attack the basket with Keldon Johnson and desperately looked to get Reid Travis and PJ Washington involved. While each of those guys found ways to score, they, nor their teammates were ever able to break through.
It was a testament to Duke’s resolve and tough mindset.
“We know they’re an explosive team and have guys that can really shoot the ball and fill it up and really get to the bucket and score,” Jack White, who provided Duke with nine points and 11 rebounds, said. “So we were just doing everything we could to stop them from doing that and really clog the paint and keep them from penetration. We did a good job of that and adjusting as they kind of made their runs.”
While Kentucky was unable to score, Duke pretty much did as it pleased.
They dominated in every facet. Duke attacked the rim, and it did it with a multitude of guys.
Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Jack White, Marques Bolden and Tre Jones all attacked the basket at different points throughout the game.
The result was 60 points in the paint for the Blue Devils, with 54 of those coming off layups or dunks. That’s 46-percent of Duke’s 118 points came via layups or dunks. Additionally, 26 points came on fast breaks.
It was an onslaught of offense from Duke, and there wasn’t a thing the Wildcats could do about it.
“We watched a lot of film. Coach emphasized that we can get to the basket, so we just tried to drive, listen to him and trust him,” Reddish, who scored 22 points and registered four steals and three assists said. “It worked out.”
In addition to Duke’s domination inside the paint, they made Kentucky’s turnovers count - to the tune of 27 points off 15 turnovers. Kentucky, on the other hand, forced just four Duke turnovers, converting them to eight points.
The point totals certainly jump off the page, as Duke shot an impressive 54-percent from the floor and 46-percent from 3-point range. But it was the Blue Devils defense that set the tone for everything.
Duke held Kentucky to 44-percent from the field, and an abysmal 23.5-percent from 3-point range.
“We have a lot of firepower on the offensive end, and a lot of guys that can fill it up from multiple spots on the floor,” White said. “I think the bigger thing tonight for us was on the defensive end and really shutting them down and taking them out of what they wanted to get.
“We know we’re going to be able to score the ball and make plays on that end, but I think one of the biggest things for our team is locking guys down on defense and making offense easier. Getting buckets in transition or attacking the defense when they’re not set.”
As expected, Duke shared the ball as well as they did in the preseason exhibition contests. Of Duke’s 43 made shots, 22 were assisted.
Jones finished the game with seven assists and zero turnovers. Barrett, in addition to his game-high 33 points, handed out six assists with just two turnovers. Reddish contributed three, and Williamson added two of his own.
Their ability to move the ball, alleviated the pressure Kentucky’s defense attempted to place on the Blue Devils.
“They have a lot of athletes,” Jones said. “They were applying a lot of pressure, but my teammates did a great job of getting open and knocking down shots. When they were open, I gave them the ball.
“The coaches have been preparing us really well. They told us that they were going to pressure us all night. And they told us they we just have to be ready for that.”
In addition to Barrett’s 33 points, and Reddish’s 22, Williamson put his stamp on the game with 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He was undeniably a force that Kentucky couldn’t handle. The same can be said for Barrett, who basically did as he pleased. Reddish was pretty close to that status as well, landing multiple haymakers of his own in the game, most notably two early 3-pointers and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line in the game.
Marques Bolden, who has been around for some impressive performances, put it all into perspective.
“To see us just execute our stuff so well and execute plays that Coach drew up, it was good to see us connecting like that this early on in the first game.”