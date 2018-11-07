INDIANAPOLIS — Duke and its band of ultra-talented freshmen left the college basketball world stunned Tuesday night, dismantling Kentucky to the tune of 118-84.

At risk of sounding cliché, the Blue Devils put on a clinic in the State Farm Champions Classic. It took fewer than six minutes for Duke to take a double digit lead. And it required fewer than 10 minutes for the Blue Devils to jump out to a 21 point advantage.

All along, in the back of everyone’s mind, it was, “when will Kentucky make its run?”

And though the Wildcats put together three mini runs, two in the first half of nine and six points, respectively, and one in the second half of 10 points, the Blue Devils had an answer each time.

Duke effectively squelched any Kentucky attempt at a comeback. And each time the Blue Devils responded, the life was sucked out of the Wildcats a bit more every time. Through the process, we never saw this Duke team let up off the gas as we have in the past.

Mike Krzyzewski’s team kept continuous pressure on Kentucky and the result was an opponent simply gasping for air all night long.

Kentucky tried to attack the basket with Keldon Johnson and desperately looked to get Reid Travis and PJ Washington involved. While each of those guys found ways to score, they, nor their teammates were ever able to break through.

It was a testament to Duke’s resolve and tough mindset.

“We know they’re an explosive team and have guys that can really shoot the ball and fill it up and really get to the bucket and score,” Jack White, who provided Duke with nine points and 11 rebounds, said. “So we were just doing everything we could to stop them from doing that and really clog the paint and keep them from penetration. We did a good job of that and adjusting as they kind of made their runs.”

While Kentucky was unable to score, Duke pretty much did as it pleased.

They dominated in every facet. Duke attacked the rim, and it did it with a multitude of guys.

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Jack White, Marques Bolden and Tre Jones all attacked the basket at different points throughout the game.

The result was 60 points in the paint for the Blue Devils, with 54 of those coming off layups or dunks. That’s 46-percent of Duke’s 118 points came via layups or dunks. Additionally, 26 points came on fast breaks.

It was an onslaught of offense from Duke, and there wasn’t a thing the Wildcats could do about it.

“We watched a lot of film. Coach emphasized that we can get to the basket, so we just tried to drive, listen to him and trust him,” Reddish, who scored 22 points and registered four steals and three assists said. “It worked out.”