DevilsIllustrated - Duke dismantles Charlotte in only nonconference showdown

The last two weeks provided Duke football with two things the program was in desperate need of: a bye week and a nonconferencee opponent.

The Blue Devils made good use of both, as David Cutcliffe’s team looked a bit refreshed as they faced off against Group of Five opponent, Charlotte. The result was a 53-19 Duke victory over the 49ers.

Cutcliffe’s team opened the game by asserting itself on offense with a 65-yard touchdown run from Deon Jackson on the game’s second play. From there, Duke only got better in the first quarter. The Blue Devils’ special teams unit came up big with a blocked punt, that gave them a short field to work with.

Duke’s offense promptly took advantage, needing just 57 seconds to move the ball 31 yards for anotheer touchdown, pushing its lead to 14-0. Soon after, Jackson’s running mate, Mataeo Durant, broke off a 60-yard run of his own that put the Blue Devils deep in Charlotte territory. Durant followed the big run with a 10-yard scamper that stretched Duke’s lead to 24-0 early in the second quarter.

Sandwiched in between the touchdowns was a Charlie Ham field goal.

Duke’s defense, which had dominated for most of the half, did unravel on one drive in the second quarter, which allowed Charlotte to find the end zone for the first time on the night. By half-time, Duke’s led held at 24-7.

The Blue Devils’ offense had a strong second half after putting up 241 yards of total offense in the first. By game’s end, Cutcliffe’s offense had one of its best performances of the season, finishing with 401 total yards.

The game was all about the Duke ground attack. The Blue Devils posted 274 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson finished the game with yet another 100-yard effort, posting 101 yards on 10 carries while finding the end zone two times. Durant was also outstanding, finishing the game with 104 yards and two scores. It marked the second time this season both Durant and Jackson eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the same game.

Jordan Waters saw action in the fourth quarter and capitalized on his opportunity. In fact, the redshirt freshman broke off Duke’s longest run of the season late in the game, a 70-yard scamper that put the Blue Devils inside the five. He finished the day with 78 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Chase Brice was also better, though the pass game was not called on too often, throwing for 106 yards on 8-of-14 attempts. He found the end zone once when he connected with Jalon Calhoun, and did not throw an interception.

The defense did tighten up its effort some in the final 30 minutes after struggling in the second quarter, though it did allow Charlotte to move the ball more frequently. Charlotte scored 12 of its 19 points in the final two quarters. Duke’s defense gave up 348 yards in the game.

Most of the night was positive, though, as Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje continued put big time pressure on the opposing quarterback. Rumph finished the game with three sacks. Dimukeje had one sack, a forced fumble and one pressure.

Special teams played a huge role in the game for Duke, as Isaac Fisher-Smith blocked two punts in the game, with both resulting in touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Jeremiah Lewis picked up a dropped backward pass on a Charlotte two-point attempt, and returned it for the conversion.

Duke’s win over Charlotte is the team’s second of the season, pushing its record to 2-5. The Blue Devils will play North Carolina at Wallace Wade Stadium on Nov. 7.