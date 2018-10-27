Duke basketball wrapped up its exhibition schedule Saturday afternoon with an eye-popping 132-48 victory over Ferris State University.

The Blue Devils got off to a much quicker start against the Bulldogs than they did earlier in the week when they hosted Virginia Union, jumping out to an 18-2 lead by the first media timeout. The overmatched Bulldogs, brought a man-to-man defense to the game, opposed to Virginia Union’s zone, which required Duke to make some adjustments before completely taking control.

In this battle, the Bulldogs, who won the Division II national championship in 2018, had no shot to slow the Blue Devils in head-to-head matchups.

Duke’s superior size, athleticism and talent shined through at every single position, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s team rode its advantage to easy bucket after easy bucket.

Unlike Duke’s first exhibition, where it shot over 30 3-point shots, the Blue Devils relentlessly attacked the basket, resulting in 48 free throw attempts. Freshmen Cam Reddish and R.J. Barrett each attempted double digit free throws, and combined to connect on 16-of-24 tries.

Reddish, who matched point guard Tre Jones with nine assists in the opening exhibition, looked to be more aggressive offensively right from the start. Following Duke’s win over Virginia Union, Krzyzewski told members of the media that he believed Reddish passed up some shots, and encouraged him to shoot more.

The freshman, who was battling a non-displaced rib fracture, to his coaches words to heart. Though he officially attempted just nine shots, finishing 4-of-9 from the floor, he attacked the basket rather frequently. The result was 14 free throw attempts. While he still handed out five assists, he upped his point production by seven points, finishing with 20 on the day.

His fellow star freshmen once again joined him in putting on a show.

Zion Williamson was again a model of efficiency, making 9-of-14 shots from the floor on his way to 23 points. Williamson also added a team-high 10 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass. His effort on the offensive boards helped Duke to register 39 second chance points, and a mind-boggling 82 points in the paint. All of this came in just 22 minutes of action.

Barrett was again a lightning rod on the offensive side of the court, finishing with a game-high 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-7 from long range. He also contributed nine rebounds and four assists.

Once again, however, it was perhaps Tre Jones, who in a less spectacular way, made everything run smoothly for this Duke team.

Jones came up just two points and one rebound shy of registering a triple double. The steady guard posted eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, while turning the ball over just three times. Jones’ ability to facilitate the offense has long been noted in the preseason as the key to Duke’s success going forward.

And though the competition level was certainly not very high in today’s matchup, it’s clear he has the confidence and savvy to take on a role as one of Duke’s leaders this season. Jones’ ability to pressure the ball defensively could potentially be the unsung component of his game. And, again, though his competition level was not at a high note, Jones made it clear he can disrupt offenses. In this case it came in the form of four steals that helped spark Duke to 48 fast break points.

Duke continued to get contributions from others as well, as Alex O’Connell posted nine points and five boards in 15 minutes of action, while Javin DeLaurier gave Duke six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

Marques Bolden got the start again at center, and unlike his showing in the first exhibition, he took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbing five rebounds. He also notched three blocks.

Defensively, Duke did a much better job overall in this contest. In the previous exhibition, it took Duke a full half to find a comfort level on defense. In today’s game, they were aggressive, efficient and focused on the defensive side.

That surely was music to the ears of Krzyzewski, as he has warned of the learning curve and time needed to master a man-to-man defense.

Duke will now spend the next week preparing for its season opener, a clash of college basketball heavyweights, when it travels to Indianapolis to face Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic.