Duke comes up short in fourth straight loss

WINSTON-SALEM – Things didn’t get better for Duke’s football team.

The Blue Devils came out of their off week and had a similar result as their last game, losing 45-7 at No. 13 Wake Forest on Saturday at Truist Field.

It wasn’t really that close; Duke (3-5, 0-4 ACC) only scored once its backups – and Wake Forest’s – had entered, with Riley Leonard scoring on a QB keeper in the fourth quarter when it was 45-0.

“To be honest with you, you can’t play much worse than what we did in areas where coaching has to be better,” coach David Cutcliffe said.

The numbers are about as bad as you’d expect – maybe worse.

Duke has been outscored 131-14 in three ACC road games. The Blue Devils have been outscored by Wake Forest 143-41 in these teams’ last three meetings. Wake Forest (8-0, 5-0) outgained Duke 677-315; the Deacons converted 12 of 18 third downs, while Duke converted only 4 of 15.

Mataeo Durant remained a bright spot, rushing for 103 yards – his sixth 100-yard game of the season – but also lost a costly fumble in the first half.

“It’s mental at this point for the guys,” senior wide receiver Jake Bobo said. “We have preached all offseason and through camp to go 1-0 that week. It hasn’t been more important than right now.”

It’s not going to get easier for Duke. Next week’s game is against a newly alert Pittsburgh, which lost its stranglehold on the ACC’s Coastal division with a loss against Miami on Saturday. The Blue Devils then go to Virginia Tech and are home against Louisville on short rest – both teams .500 or better – before closing the season against that suddenly dangerous Miami team.

Finishing the season winless in the ACC was already a possibility before this trip to Winston-Salem; now it’s a step closer.

Cutcliffe and Bobo both made a point to say that nobody for the Blue Devils has quit, and that there’s plenty of fight left in this team.

“No one is quitting. Nobody is not enthusiastic. I keep hearing that a lot. Our kids are not doing that,” Cutcliffe said.

“Those guys in the locker room, there is no quit in them,” Bobo said. “It is a solid group of men there. I would be lying if I said I thought there was some quit in that team. It’s mental, it’s not X’s and O’s.”