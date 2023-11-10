DURHAM – Rebounding and getting beaten physically was Duke’s concern in the first half of Friday night’s showdown against Arizona.

Lacking ball movement and playing disjointed offensively was the problem all night, and that’s what Jon Scheyer struggled to understand after a 78-73 loss to the visiting 12th-ranked Wildcats.

“The difference of when we made them work on defense and the shot quality that we got,” Scheyer said, “versus when we just came down right away and tried to make it happen — I don’t know.

“I don’t know what went into that. … It’s not winning basketball, that’s the bottom line.”

Scheyer’s first loss as head coach at Cameron Indoor Stadium came with No. 2 Duke (1-1) committing as many turnovers as it had assists (14).

Six of Duke’s turnovers came in the first half, and then six came in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The last two turnovers came in the last minute — Tyrese Proctor traveled with 28 seconds left and Duke down 70-69, and the game ended when Ryan Young’s heave from the baseline was intercepted and Duke couldn’t get a potential game-tying 3.

“I think we practice pretty well. There are still days where … we shy away from, I think, what’s going to work for us,” sophomore Kyle Filipowski said. “Everyone thinks what’s going to work for us, we just don’t do it some days.

“There are going to be a lot of teams that struggle guarding us, moving forward.”