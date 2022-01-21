Duke-Clemson game rescheduled for Feb. 10

Duke's game at Clemson will be played Feb. 10, giving the Blue Devils a three-game week.

The Blue Devils' trip to Clemson was originally slated for Dec. 29, but was postponed because of health and safety protocols relating to COVID-19 for Duke's program.

It'll be one short road trip and one long one in a three-day span -- after Duke plays at Clemson, the Blue Devils will play at Boston College on Feb. 12.

Earlier in the week, Duke will play host to Virginia (Feb. 7).

Duke's other rescheduled game will be Jan. 31, which is a trip to Notre Dame.