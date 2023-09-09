DURHAM – Mike Elko’s voice kept going in and out during his press conference on Saturday night.

Given his Duke team played its second game in six days, that was understandable.

It was understandable that No. 21 Duke handled Lafayette in a 42-7 win at Wallace Wade Stadium, completing the mental hurdle of coming back from Monday night’s emotional win with a solid performance.

“We had to focus mentally more than physically,” running back Jordan Waters said after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. “It was different but we managed it. It was more mental, knowing we had to take care of ourself and take care of business.”

Duke’s offense was balanced to the tune of 261 rushing yards and 254 passing yards. Its quarterbacks combined for the program’s single-record for completion percentage — Riley Leonard was 12-for-12 and Henry Belin IV was 8-for-8, and the lone incompletion was a spike.

And Duke created another couple of turnovers, running its total to five in the last three halves.

In most ways, this was what the doctor ordered. At times it was testy; enough to probably raise some voices on the sideline in the first half and in the locker room at halftime.

But it was also a game that Belin entered with four minutes left in the third quarter.

“We wanted to get him an opportunity to get out there with the ones when he could run the offense,” Elko said.