DURHAM – More than Jon Scheyer wanted Duke to win these two home games against decent mid-major teams, he wanted his team to take a step forward.

Of course, the goal is for that to translate to wins. That was already the case against Charlotte on Saturday and it was followed up with the Blue Devils’ 89-68 win over Hofstra on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“The blueprint is set after these last two games,” Scheyer said. “You have to continue to adjust and adapt to who you’re playing, what the game plan is. But in terms of the preparation, the collective effort, the fight —

“And tonight was great because it wasn’t perfect for us in the first half.”

The No. 21 Blue Devils (7-3) trailed by five with four minutes left in the first half, having gone back-and-forth with the Pride’s high-octane offense.

Duke closed the first half on a 12-2 run, and that’s why the Blue Devils took a five-point lead into halftime instead of a five-point deficit.

Hofstra (6-4) scored the first points of the second half, and then Duke went on runs of 11-2 and 9-2 to open this thing up. In that first run, Kyle Filipowski drilled corner 3s on back-to-back possessions — part of his stat-stuffing 28-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist, three-block performance.

“I think it’s been a great two last games,” the sophomore center said. “I think we just need to keep that same mindset going into next week. We could very easily get satisfied and go away from what we’ve been doing well, but we’ve definitely prioritized being selfless with each other, doing the right things. When we do that, we’re the best team in the country.”

Filipowski hit his scoring season-high on the last shot he took, a top-of-the-key 3 that put Duke up 71-55 inside of the 8-minute mark. That made him 4-for-7 from behind the arc; he was 1-for-12 on 3s in the previous four games.

That long-distance shooting, and Filipowski’s assist total, help illustrate where Duke made the biggest strides since losing the ACC opener at Georgia Tech.