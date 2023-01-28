Duke won an ACC road game by at least 40 points for the third time in program history, bludgeoning Georgia Tech 86-43 on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

It’s Duke’s second-most lopsided ACC road victory ever, behind only a 46-point win at Virginia in 1999.

Jeremy Roach made a 3-pointer 23 seconds into the game and Duke (15-6, 6-4 ACC) never trailed. The Blue Devils’ lead was 30-23 with about four minutes left in the first half, but they closed the half on a 13-2 run to lead by 18 at halftime.

Starting the second half on a 19-3 run opened everything up, and Duke was on cruise control from there.

Five Duke players scored in double figures, led by Kyle Filipowski’s 18 points. His double-double streak ended at four games, though he only played 27 minutes — his lowest since the Jan. 4 loss at N.C. State.

Roach had 12 points, all of which came on 3s (he was 4-for-7). Mark Mitchell scored 11 points and the two grad transfers, Jacob Grandison and Ryan Young, scored 10 points apiece.

Two players who didn’t score in double figures but had impressive games were freshmen Dereck Lively II and Tyrese Proctor. Lively matched a season-high with 10 rebounds and scored nine points, including the first 3-pointer of his career. Proctor had eight assists without committing a turnover (along with seven points).

Duke shot 55.7% and held Georgia Tech to 30.9%. The Blue Devils had a season-high 24 assists.

Duke held a 44-12 advantage in points in the paint, and a 43-22 rebounding edge.