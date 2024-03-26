Duke busted open a tight game with big hits in the late innings, beating Campbell 11-1 on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field.

With the win, Duke coach Chris Pollard moved into second place on the program’s all-time coaching wins list with 357 victories. He passed Steve Traylor and now trails the coach who Duke’s home field is named after, Jack Coombs, who won 381 games with the Blue Devils.

It’s a misleading score for Pollard’s milestone win. The first run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Zac Morris had an RBI double. Campbell (17-7) tied the game on a bunt in the sixth.

Morris put Duke (18-7) back in front with an RBI single in the seventh. That was followed by Ben Miller’s three-run homer that broke the game open, and the Blue Devils added two more runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and passed ball.

More insurance came in the eighth, with a two-run single by AJ Gracia, a sac fly by Logan Bravo, and another run coming in on an error. Seven of Duke’s 13 hits came in its last two at-bats.

David Boisvert started the game for Duke and retired all 12 batters he faced, with five strikeouts. Tim Noone logged a scoreless inning, and Campbell’s only run came off Gabriel Nard.

Owen Proksch (2-0) worked two scoreless innings, and Jimmy Romano finished the game in the ninth.