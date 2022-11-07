DURHAM – Jon Scheyer’s friends in coaching told him to enjoy this game — or to at least try to enjoy it.

Duke’s new coach did his best before the seventh-ranked Blue Devils pulled away from visiting Jacksonville in a 71-44 win on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“It’s not easy, right? You’re anxious, you have some nerves, you want to get out there and start to get going,” said Scheyer, the man who's taken over for Mike Krzyzewski. “I just took a moment before going out there.

“What an opportunity. What a moment. This is a place I’ve grown up in, playing, coaching. To be here as the head coach, I was not going to be anywhere other than this moment right now.”

The first points of Scheyer’s tenure came on a freshman-to-freshman alley-oop, though it didn’t involve any of the top-5 recruits in Duke’s star-studded class.

With Tyrese Proctor’s lob to Mark Mitchell, the Blue Devils were flying high in the opening minute of their opener.

“Mark starting it off that way was a big-time thing, it was well-executed and it was great to start off that way,” Scheyer said.

Mitchell led Duke with 18 points and was second on the team in plus-minus at plus-27. Jeremy Roach was plus-32 and scored all 16 of his points in the first half. Ryan Young scored 12 points and his only miss of the night was on a free throw (6-for-6 from the field), while Kyle Filipowski had 10 points and 12 rebounds — a nice way to celebrate his debut and 19th birthday.

Scheyer went into halftime of his first game with a 42-26 lead after sharing a comical exchange with his point guard.

Duke didn’t get a two-for-one but rebounded Proctor’s missed 3 with less than 20 seconds left. Instead of holding for the last shot, Roach launched a 3-pointer with about 14 seconds remaining — and drilled it.

“He said I shot too early on that last one,” Roach said with a smile. “But he was just happy I made it.”

The Blue Devils got a stop on Jacksonville’s last possession of the first half and Scheyer immediately went to Roach to share a hand slap, with Duke’s only captain sporting a Cheshire Cat grin.

“Jeremy and I have been through so much together, we’ve been in a lot of game situations,” Scheyer said. “I told him afterward, ‘Glad you made that. You better have made it.’”