Duke’s next three games are against the teams atop the ACC’s standings and the Blue Devils will forge into this stretch with a question mark attached to their point guard and lone captain.

Jeremy Roach sat out Saturday’s game at Boston College because of a reaggravation of the toe injury he’s been dealing with since November and is unlikely to play against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

“We’ll see him today, how he’s feeling,” coach Jon Scheyer said on Monday morning via Zoom. “I still think it’s really unlikely he’ll be able to go for Wednesday.”

Scheyer said after Saturday’s one-point win at Boston College that he would be “shocked if he plays the next game,” which is Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

The Blue Devils travel to Clemson on Saturday, and then have a week off before facing Miami on Jan. 21. Clemson is the only team in the ACC without a league loss, having won at Pitt 75-74 on Saturday, while Miami is 4-1 in the league after losing to Georgia Tech last week.

It’s a three-game stretch that promises to challenge Duke and, looking at a bigger picture, the next month presents challenges.

Between Jan. 11 and Feb. 11, Duke will play nine games and only two of those are against teams in the bottom-third of the ACC (Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech). A second matchup with Miami looms (Feb. 6), as does the first UNC game (Feb. 4), a rematch with Wake Forest (Jan. 31), and Duke’s only game against Virginia (Feb. 11).

How many of those games Roach plays in depends on how quickly the toe can heal.

“We want to make sure that thing is, you know, his toe is completely recovered as best as possible for the rest of the year,” Scheyer said.

Roach has been bothered by a toe injury for about a month and a half now and it’s gradually taken more of a toll.

Roach initially suffered the injury in the first half of the championship game of the PK Legacy against Purdue back on Nov. 27. Late in the first half, he came out of a collision hobbled and favoring his right foot; specifically the big toe on that foot.

He finished the Purdue game with 14 points, and averaged 13.7 in the next three games — including his career-high-matching 22-point game against Iowa on Dec. 6.

The junior sat out Duke’s next game, against Maryland Eastern Shore, and struggled in the next three games before sitting out this past weekend. Against Wake Forest, Florida State and N.C. State, Roach had a combined 22 points on 5-for-25 shooting, with six assists and seven turnovers.