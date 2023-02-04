DURHAM – The question was simple enough, and yet it made Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski rock back in his chair, here in the middle of Duke’s locker room.

Have you ever seen someone dominate a game while only scoring four points?

Filipowski pursed his lips in an exhale and started to answer.

“Even though Dereck only had four points, man-,” Filipowski said, before taking stock of his classmate who’d just returned to his seat. Filipowski extended a fist to be bumped, the Blue Devils’ 7-footers taking a moment to themselves amid something like 20 media members.

“Yo, Dereck, great job bro.”

“I gotchu boy! Keep killing, boy!” came the booming answer.

These are Duke’s big men on campus, riding even higher after a 63-57 win over North Carolina on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Filipowski has been the central figure after a lot of Duke’s (17-6, 8-4 ACC) games this season, and he had 14 points.

It was the performance of Dereck Lively II, though, that stole the show — all two buckets and four points, which included the go-ahead two-handed dunk on a put-back. The 7-1, 230-pounder had a season-high 14 rebounds and had eight blocks — the most blocks of any Duke player in a game against UNC.

“Who cares about those four points?” Filipowski said, returning to his thought. “He did an incredible job on (Armando) Bacot, oh man, I’m so glad I’m on the same team as him. Buckets didn’t come for him, but he effected the game so many more ways. He got my butt a few times, too.”

The latest version of this rivalry goes down as another classic, with four lead changes and four ties in the last 12 minutes.

Duke took a 59-57 lead with 1:35 left on a Lively flush of a Jeremy Roach miss off the backboard.