CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — They say throw the records out when Duke and North Carolina face off. That sentiment held true Saturday evening in Chapel Hill, when the teams turned in yet another classic battle that will be remembered for years to come.

Duke fans will look back on the game with a smile, as the Blue Devils left with the 98-96 overtime win. And while the entire Duke team came together in the final moments to shock everyone in the Dean Smith Center, it was Tre Jones that provided the Blue Devils with one the more memorable performances of the season.

He’s watched other Duke players do it in the past. He saw his own brother, Tyus, put on one of Duke’s all-time clutch performances on the way to a title.

It was the type of moment Tre has dreamed of throughout his young basketball career.

“That stuff does really motivate me,” Jones said. “My brother being in this position a few times. Watching Austin Rivers. Watching everybody that’s been in these moments. That stuff motivates me because being in the moment myself, I want to be like those guys. So just putting numerous hours in in the gym picturing myself in this moment.”

For most of the night, it did not appear that the moment Jones speaks of would be in the cards. North Carolina shocked everyone with one of its best shooting performances of the season, and controlled the scoreboard for most of the game.

In fact, Duke led for only 1:47 of the entire game. The Blue Devils didn’t take their first lead until the 4:46 mark of overtime.

And that advantage came thanks to the efforts of Jones.

Jones scored Duke’s final nine points in the last 48 seconds of regulation, helping Duke erase a 12-point deficit over the final 3:55. He scored an additional nine points in the overtime period to finish the game with 28 points.

Over a 5:48 stretch, Jones scored 18 points.