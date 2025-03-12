Duke beats George Mason 6-3 (again)

A 6-3 win for Duke’s baseball team against George Mason felt good enough that the Blue Devils repeated it less than 24 hours later.

Duke beat George Mason 6-3 on Wednesday at Jack Coombs Field, repeating the same score it beat the Patriots by Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Devils (12-6) made the most of their five hits, three of those being home runs. Those came from Ben Miller, Tyler Albright and Ben Rounds — Albright’s was a two-run shot, while the others were solo blasts.

Duke’s other two hits were RBI singles. Andrew Yu drove in a run with an infield single in the third inning, and Miller had an RBI single in the fourth. Miller was 2-for-4.

Duke’s traffic on the basepaths came via 10 walks and three hit batters.

There was a nine-man pitching effort from Duke, with nobody facing more than nine batters. Gavin Brown started and recorded five outs, three walks and gave up a hit. Edward Hart (1-0) earned the decision by notching two outs, one via strikeout.

James Tallon might have had the most impressive stint on the mound. He entered in the top of the fifth with Duke leading 5-2, after Mark Hindy walked the only two batters he faced. Tallon walked a batter to load the bases, and then struck out three straight to escape the jam.

In the late innings, Reid Easterly and Owen Proksch both retired all four batters they faced — Easterly ended the game for his second save in as many games.