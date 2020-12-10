DevilsIllustrated - Duke basketball will forgo remaining nonconference games

Duke basketball has canceled all remaining nonconference regular season games for the 2020-21 season.

The decision was made following an announcement that Charleston Southern and Duke would not meet on Saturday due to a COVID-19 positive test within the Buccaneers program. The postponement represents the third nonconference game on Duke’s schedule to be postponed as a result of COVID.

Rather than rescheduling the games, Duke, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an official statement from the University, all nonconference games will be canceled. The games not being played now include Elon, Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement, “this is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players.”

Duke’s next game will be held on Dec. 16 at Notre Dame.